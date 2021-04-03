GOSHEN — An investigation is underway after one person was found dead during a fire response early Saturday morning. Foul play might not be a factor.
Goshen firefighters responded to the scene at 909 S. Indiana Ave. around 4:50 a.m. Chief Dan Sink said crews found a fire that had caused a shed to collapse on the property.
As firefighters overhauled the site, they found the person’s body in the debris, Sink said.
Police were called in, and Elkhart County Homicide Unit detectives began investigating the death. The person’s identity was not released Saturday.
Elkhart County Coroner James Elliott said foul play isn’t suspected in the person’s death. An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday, he said.
The shed, meanwhile, was destroyed in the fire.
“Right now, we’re listing it as undetermined as far as cause,” Sink said.
The situation was brought under control in about 35 minutes, he estimated.
