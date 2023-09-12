The Elkhart County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man found dead Sept. 2 on the Elkhart River bank.
He’s been identified as Randall Long, 31, Elkhart, a news release stated. Initial reports were that at 6:26 p.m. a call came in to Elkhart City 911 Communications in reference a deceased male discovered on the riverbank near 599 Bower St. and North Riverside Drive. Elkhart Police Department officers and first responders were dispatched and arrived shortly thereafter. Upon arrival, officers found a partially decomposed adult male on the riverbank.
Anyone with any information regarding the status of the investigation is asked to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825.
ARRESTS
Jeffery Reames, 39, of Bourbon, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of disorderly, theft, resisting law enforcement and possession of a firearm as a felon at 9 p.m. Sunday at Elkhart General Hospital, 600 East Blvd., Elkhart. Elkhart County deputies say they were conducting a traffic stop on C.R. 26 and Reames attempted to hide in a home in the 22000 block/ He was later arrested at the hospital after making unreasonable noise and disrupting normal hospital services, police say. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
HIT-AND-RUN
Kermit Garber reported to Goshen police at 9:46 p.m. Monday that someone struck a mailbox at 202 Johnston St. and left without reporting the crash.
RUNAWAY
- Kelley King reported to Elkhart County deputies that four juvenile girls ran away from Bashor Children’s Home, 62226 C.R. 15, Goshen, at 8:33 p.m. Sunday.
- Joshua Gobble reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:55 p.m. Monday that a black Honda Accord had struck a tree on C.R. 19 just south of State Line Road and fled the scene.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
- AAA Commercial & Residential Door reported to Goshen police at 6:52 a.m. Monday, someone damaged one of their work trucks while parked at 2612 Caragana Ct.
- Sebastian Wilburn reported to Goshen police at 2:36 p.m. Monday that someone attempted to run him off the road with a vehicle at 1925 Lincolnway E. Joseph Wolf reported that during the same incident, someone he knew pointed a firearm at him.
- Keshia Humes reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 2 p.m. Aug. 8 and Aug. 20 someone damaged her daughter’s bike at 18388 Saker Lane, New Paris.
- Edward Lamaine reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:30 p.m. Monday theft and damage to property at a cell phone tower of Verizon in the 21000 block of C.R. 30, Elkhart.
THEFT
- Travis Burleson reported to Elkhart County deputies that between May and September someone stole a foldable mini drone with accessories and storage bag from 60397 Pembrook Lane, Elkhart.
FRAUD
Cherri Lynn Klotz reported to Elkhart County deputies that on May 11 someone committed fraud, at 64830 C.R 3, Wakarusa.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Richard Mangona reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Aug. 31 and Sept. 11 someone forcibly entered a family member’s home in the 29000 block of Lantz Blvd., Elkhart.