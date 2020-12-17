Someone once estimated that we each spend at least one year of our lives searching for lost things. Even more than that, we find ourselves searching for peace, happiness and satisfaction in our lives. In both case, we frequently come up empty. What’s the remedy for our search? The wise men of Matthew 2:1-12 give us the answer.
Wise people still seek Jesus. Motivated by their search of Old Testament prophecy and the Jewish people’s watch for the Messiah, the wise men/astrologers traveled some 800 miles from present day Iran/Iraq to Jerusalem diligently seeking the infant King and guided by an unusual star. Their persistent search was rewarded. The same is true today. Wise people still seek Jesus. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth and the life; no man comes to the Father but by Me” (John 14:6). There is only one path leading to heaven, eternal life and forgiveness of sin … Jesus Christ. John 3:16 tells us that God loved each of us so much that he gave “His one and only unique Son” to come to this earth and ultimately pay the price on the cross of Calvary for the sins of mankind. If we want to be truly wise, our search will lead us to Jesus and His gracious free gift of forgiveness and eternal life without which no one will enter God’s heaven (Ephesians 2:8-9).
Wise people still rejoice in Jesus. When the wise men left Jerusalem and relocated the star, the Bible tells us they rejoiced with “exceeding great joy” similar to the joyous exuberance we sometimes see on Christmas morning when a child receives just the gift they wanted. We can have that same kind of joy when we place our faith and trust in Christ. This joy comes when we know we have been delivered from God’s wrath: eternal separation from God in hell and eternal self-payment of the penalty of sin. True joy is found only in the savior. We now have peace with God. This redemption gives us reason to rejoice continuously. If you have found him, let that joy be seen in this joyless world.
Wise people still worship Jesus. The wise men’s search led them to a house where they find the young child, Jesus, with his mother. Their immediate response was worship, which means “to give honor, reverence, glory, worth, to fall prostrate before.” Submission, humility and service are all found in this word. Who or what do you really worship? Other people, material possessions, money or even self can be objects of our worship. The Bible repeatedly tells us that God alone deserves our worship. Philippians 2:11-13 tells us that someday every knee will bow and every tongue will confess that Jesus Christ is Lord. When we stand before him someday, he will either be our savior or our judge. How will Jesus get your worship?
Wise people still give to Jesus. The Bible tells us that the wise men did not give normal toddler gifts to Jesus, but rather priceless gold, frankincense and myrrh — costly, imported fragrances fit only for a king. We already know God’s gift to us — the gift of Jesus Christ, his son — is the best gift of all. Hopefully you have chosen to receive that gift. After we receive God’s gift of salvation through Christ, we would be wise to give our lives to His service each and every day (Romans 12:1-2).
Wise people still seek, rejoice in, worship and give to Jesus. Are you a 21st century wise person? Do not let him get lost or misplaced in your life. Seek him today while he still may be found, before it is too late. Wise people still seek him.
