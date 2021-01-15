There is a humorous story told of a pilot who said to his passengers, “I have good news and bad news. The good news is we are ahead of schedule. The bad news is we are lost.” Not funny! Have you ever been seriously and hopelessly lost? I don’t know about you, but in my book real men DO ask for directions.
By and large the human race is lost, wandering and desperately needing real answers to the key questions of life: “Who am I?” or “Where am I going?” and “Why am I here?” Everyone from philosophers to psychologists to religious leaders to educators to people on the street are eager to give their answers, which may be insufficient or dead wrong, leaving one more lost than before. Take, for example, the German philosopher Johann Goethe who said, “I don’t know who I am, and I hope no one finds out!”
In the only book Almighty God ever wrote, the Bible, he gives timeless answers to these questions and many more. As we focus on “Why am I here?” God says simply and concisely, “To glorify ME!”
“Glorifying God” has unfortunately become a Christian cliché which peppers our speech, sermons, supplications and songs, losing its meaning and importance. To “glorify” means to “give and draw attention to, point to, lift up, exult, give credit to, praise, honor, worship, magnify (make great, large), boast in and recognize as #1.”
The Lord has intrinsic glory, splendor, majesty, magnificence, greatness, brilliance, awesomeness beyond any of our imaginations. He is all-powerful, all-knowing, all-wise and all-present. He is holy, perfect, sinless, gracious, merciful and sovereign. The Hebrew word for “glory” refers to “weight and importance” while the Greek counterpart means “high estimation, opinion.” He is “THE God of glory” (Acts 7:2) and “THE King of glory” (Psalm 24:8) and affirms “MY glory I will NOT give to another” (Isaiah 42:8). Period.
As creator, God made all things by the word of His mouth, out of nothing in six literal days (Hebrews 11:2; Genesis 1). Do you have that power? Why did he create the universe, earth and mankind? “You are worthy, O Lord, to receive GLORY and honor and power; for You created ALL things and by Your will they exist and were created” (Revelation 4:11). “For of Him (God) and through Him and TO Him are ALL things, to whom be GLORY forever. Amen!” (Romans 11:36).
With the exception of humans, none of God’s creation has any problem of giving glory to him. “The heavens declare the GLORY of God and the firmament (sky above) proclaims HIS handiwork” (Psalm 19:1). “Holy, Holy, Holy is the Lord of Hosts (angelic armies); the whole earth is full of HIS glory!” (Isaiah 6:3). Who can honestly view the natural world without seeing God’s design and fingerprints, and giving him praise and a holy “wow!”
Back to our original question of “Why am I here?” Proverbs 16:4 says that “The Lord has made ALL for Himself, even the wicked for the day of doom.” Every human who has ever lived was created uniquely by God with the express purpose of glorifying him alone. That includes the worst of us. While the universe naturally brings glory to God, we humans have a choice. It seems that right out the gate in the Garden of Eden, we were determined to steal God’s glory for ourselves, the glory that is totally due HIS name (Psalm 29:2). Romans 1:19-23 gives the sad details of man’s demise, including the fact that “although they knew God, they did NOT GLORIFY HIM as God … and exchanged the GLORY of the incorruptible God into an image … ” Our twin problems of sin and pride both emphasize why we don’t glorify God. We want his glory for ourselves.
Amazingly, some day every knee (even those in hell) will bow before Jesus Christ and every tongue will confess that he is Lord (eternal God in human flesh) to the GLORY of God the Father (Philippians 2:9-11). Everyone who has ever lived will be forced to admit they should have glorified, trusted, obeyed and followed him. Like the old Fram Oil Filter commercial said, “You can pay me now or pay me later!”
The best way you can glorify God now is to turn from your sin and your own way of trying to live life without Him (Isaiah 53:6) and trust Jesus Christ alone for forgiveness of sin and eternal life (John 3:16). As God the Father said, “This is My beloved Son in Whom I am well-pleased. Listen to Him” (Matthew 17:5). God is greatly glorified when we humble ourselves to receive His saving grace (Ephesians 2:8-10). All the glory and credit goes to Him (Ephesians 1:6, 13-14). Hallelujah!
What do we do now that we are saved? “Whether you eat, drink or whatever you do, do ALL to the GLORY of God” (1 Corinthians 10:31)! Why? “For you were bought at a price (Jesus’ blood); therefore GLORIFY God in your body and in your spirit which are God’s” (1 Corinthians 6:20). Glorifying, magnifying, drawing attention to, pointing others to, giving credit to, boasting in and lifting up our God and Savior is our 24/7 reason for being on this planet.
As John the Baptist said, “He (Christ) must increase but I must decrease” (John 3:30). May our prayer be “Not unto us (me), O Lord, not unto us (me), but to Your name give GLORY, because of Your mercy, because of Your truth” (Psalm 115:1). Amen! Now why are YOU here?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.