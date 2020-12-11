During the Christmas season, we think about the “Christmas spirit.” Yet this “spirit” is very different depending on who you talk to. Perhaps to get a proper definition of it, we should go back to the first Christmas in Luke 2:1-20 and investigate just what this real spirit is and who has it.
The first person we meet is Caesar Augustus, the powerful emperor of the mighty Roman Empire. While he did not know of the wonderful events in Bethlehem, he did realize one thing: He needed more revenue. Thus he issued the census to determine his taxing potential. To Caesar, the Christmas spirit was materialistic and monetary with capital M’s.
Despite national economic problems, that spirit continues today. Christmas is by and large what we can get from the season. In fact, we as a nation spend billions on Christmas each year. Even though 85% of polled Americans claim that Christmas is too commercial, 87% of us still look forward to it. The gifts are great, but is this the real spirit of Christmas?
The second person we meet is the unknown innkeeper. Despite the fact that Mary and Joseph traveled about 75 miles through rough terrain to reach their homeland, they arrived in Bethlehem without a motel reservation. For the harried innkeeper, Christmas was a time of bustling activity and business, but his response to Christ was “NO VACANCY.”
That spirit continues today. We get so busy with shopping, cooking, get-togethers, travel (maybe not so much this COVID-19 year), etc., that when Christ comes knocking and asking for some room, some consideration and some worship in our lives, he gets the “NO VACANCY” sign shoved in his face. The activities are great for the most part, but is this the real Christmas spirit?
Next we go to a quiet hillside near Bethlehem where some shepherds’ nightly routine is interrupted by some angels. The angels’ spirit was one of joy and praise that the long-awaited Savior had been born. Many today speak of angelic encounters, but here was the real thing. The angels’ anthems proclaimed, “Let’s exalt Christ in all of this!” Those who know Christ as Savior above all else should be praising God today that he has given us his best gift in the midst of a dark world. Now we must admit that we are starting to find the real Christmas spirit.
However, what about the startled shepherds? After having heard the glorious news, they decided unanimously to experience this event for themselves. They searched with great urgency until they found the Christ child. After finding him, they proclaimed the good news to others and continued on in their lives with the joy and the excitement which results from personally experiencing the salvation of Christ.
Far too many people sing of Jesus, put up nativity scenes, go to church, have warm feelings, BUT … never, ever experience a personal relationship with Christ. Many are satisfied with second-hand information quite unlike the shepherds. Jesus came to this earth to die for us lost sinners, hopelessly separated from God (Romans 3:23; 6:23). Jesus, on the cross, paid the price for us to be redeemed from our sins and get to heaven. Now He invites us to personally receive His gift of eternal life by faith and surrender (John 1:12; 3:16; Romans 6:23; Ephesians 2:8-9). The choice is left with us. Second-hand testimonies do not get us to heaven but personal response to his invitation does. Will you stay in the fields or come to the cross and receive life everlasting?
Finally, we find Mary pondering and considering all these things. We as well need to take time in this season to reconsider the Christmas story, the real meaning of it all, and thank God for his wondrous grace to us.
The cry as far back as 1874 was, “Put Christ back in Christmas.” The real spirit is not material gifts or profits, not ceaseless activity, but to personally receive Jesus as your Savior, and then to continually praise God and give him all the worship, glory, and thanksgiving he rightfully deserves. Christ is the only true spirit of Christmas.
