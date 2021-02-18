Unbelievably, it happened yet again, and this time with a totally new and surprising team no less! Quarterback Tom Brady, at the ripe old age of 43, led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to his seventh Super Bowl win in 10 tries. (Did you know that one of those losses was to the Philadelphia Eagles, my all-time favorite team?!). Of course, the other nine Super Bowls he played with were the now-mediocre New England Patriots. All of this has been accomplished in 19 seasons of him being the starting quarterback, and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down at all. There ought to be a law against someone being so “super.”
Speaking of the word “super,” its definition is “to be greater than, above, more than, go beyond.” This certainly describes Tom Brady, the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) quarterback. You might even call him supercalifragilisticexpialidocious (extra-ordinarily good or wonderful). Thank you, Mary Poppins.
You might be surprised to know that the word “super” is in the New Testament. The word is “huper” and means “hyper, excelling, surpassing, over and beyond, exceeding, more than, extra-ordinary, extreme, beyond measure.” While only a few newer translations use the word “super,” the idea is indeed there. You should not be surprised that such a “super” word is used to describe God himself. Just what is so super about God? I’m so glad you asked.
First, God’s grace is SUPER. Grace is God’s unmerited, unearned, undeserved and unrepayable love, kindness and favor. Without God’s grace we are all up the creek with no paddle spiritually and have no hope of heaven, eternal life or forgiveness of sins on our own merits (Romans 6:23). The Apostle Paul could never get over the wonder of God’s grace in saving him, a former blasphemer, persecutor and abuser. He said that “the grace of our Lord was exceedingly (super) abundant” to him, the chief of sinners (1 Timothy 1:13-15). To him, if God’s super grace could reach him than no one was a hopeless case.
Secondly, God’s power is SUPER. Paul prayed that the Ephesian believers would personally know and experience “the exceeding (super) greatness of his power” in their lives. This is the same “super” power that raised Jesus from the dead (Ephesians 1:19-20). How often do we say that we cannot do what God asks us to do when in fact we can do all the things that he desires through Christ who strengthens us (Philippians 4:13). By his super power, we CAN overcome sin and temptation, as well as endure hard trials, tests and even persecution.
Thirdly, God’s love is SUPER. Paul also prayed that the Ephesians would know and experience the reality of Christ’s love which passes (super-passes, excels, goes beyond) our knowledge (Ephesians 3:19). It is beyond our comprehension that the eternal, sinless son of God would love each of us enough to die for our sins (Ephesians 5:2), but he did. Who can totally comprehend the width, length, depth and height of such love (Ephesians 3:18)? We all would be wise to receive it.
Fourthly, God’s ability is SUPER. Can God answer our prayers? Ephesians 3:20 says that “He is able to do exceedingly (super, hyper) abundantly above (and beyond) all that we (dare) ask or think.” How super is your God? How often we limit Almighty God with our puny prayers.
Finally, God’s peace is SUPER. How often do we have fear, anxieties and insecurities? Paul urges us to be anxious about nothing but bring everything to God in prayer with thanksgiving. The end result of such prayer is that God’s peace which surpasses (super-passes, is superior to) all human comprehension, insight and intellect will guard our hearts and minds through Christ Jesus (Philippians 4:6-7). Do you need such super peace today? Believe me, prayer does change things but especially it changes us.
In our age of supermen, superheroes and superstars, far too many have lost the SUPERseding, SUPERlative, SUPERior and SUPERb SUPERness of God. We have lost the awe, respect, love, wonder, thrill and wow only he deserves. How could we become bored with such an awesome God? Do you really know him as Savior and Lord today? By the way, when you truly see God for how “super” he is, what’s so super about the Super Bowl or Tom Brady anyway?
