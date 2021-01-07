How was your New Year’s Day? We certainly were all treated to a breath-taking display of God’s artistry as snow and ice decked our trees, bushes and scenery. Happy New Year 2021!
However, you may have been one of 63,000 local electric customers who were without power as heavy-laden branches broke and snapped power lines throughout Michiana. Not so Happy New Year 2021! If that was your lot, you certainly had my thoughts and prayers.
How did you deal with this discouragement? Do you have a wood stove, generator, fireplace or nearby friend or family member? Whose fault was it that you were powerless? Was it yours or a neighbor’s tree? Was it the power company’s? Was it yours for not buying that generator when you could have? Ultimately, you guessed it … it was God’s doing. That’s his department alone.
In the Old Testament, longsuffering Job was being “comforted” by three “friends” until a young upstart named Elihu stepped up to give him a lesson in meteorology. He informed Job that “God does great things which we cannot comprehend … For HE says to the snow, ‘Fall on the earth.’” (Guess what it does? Are we so obedient to God?) “HE seals the hand of every man that all men may know HIS work” (Job 37:5-7). The Almighty seals up, halts and brings to a standstill every man’s activities sometimes with severe weather. Why? So that we all may realize that he is in total control of this world, and we all would do well to submit to him.
Elihu continues by stating in Job 37:10-13 that “by the breath of GOD ice is given and the broad waters are frozen.” He saturates and scatters the clouds and “they swirl about being turned by his guidance that they may do whatever he commands them on the face of the whole earth.” Why? “He causes it to come whether for correction (chastisement) or for his land or for mercy (goodness, kindness).”
Did you get that point? God gives bad weather to get our attention and motivate us to repent and change our lives. He gives good weather to bless and encourage us. Psalm 147:15-18 tells us that while snow, frost, hail and ice are commanded by the Lord, he also “sends out his word and melts them.” Amen! All the while He is saying, “Hello there! I’m in control of all things! Just trust Me!”
Even though our home did not lose electric by God’s grace despite a few flickers, our church building did early Friday evening, bringing an unplanned day off on Sunday. I was overjoyed when a large crew of linemen arrived Monday to save the day. We should all have a greater appreciation for these brave, hardy and skilled workers who labored night and day to restore our “powerless” lives.
Just how powerless are we without electricity? I did a survey of all the ways my household depends on electric. I found that if we had no power, we would have no use of our: alarm clocks, answering machine, beard trimmer, blenders, cable television, CD player, ceiling fans, clocks, coffee maker, computer, copier, crock pots, dehumidifier, desk lamps, dish washer, drill, dryer, DVD player, food processor, freezer, furnace (Brrr!), garage door opener, garbage disposal, griddle, heating pad, hedge trimmer, iron, juicer, lamps, lights, mixer, paper shredder, phone charger, rice cooker, refrigerator, stove and oven, sump pump, telephone, toaster, treadmill, vacuum cleaners, washer, water pump and water softener. Wow! That’s a lot to lose.
Our ancestors would never believe how powerless we are without electricity. Like the vacuum cleaner salesman who dumped a bagful of dirt in a remote farmhouse telling the wife, “If this super-duper vacuum cleaner doesn’t pick up every bit of dirt, I’ll eat what’s left!” “Here’s a spoon,” said the wife, “we don’t have electricity!” How did you feel when your power was restored? Will you ever take it for granted again?
Do you know that we have a greater power need than electricity? Romans 5:6 states that “when we were still without strength (powerless, helpless, unable to do anything), in due time Christ died for the ungodly.” That’s all of us as we have all sinned and fallen far short of God’s standard of sinlessness (Romans 3:23). Furthermore the wages of our sin is death or eternal separation from God in hell (Romans 6:23). Our best human efforts to atone for our sins are viewed as filthy rags in comparison to His holiness (Isaiah 64:6). We are utterly powerless to change our eternal destiny on our own with no mere human “generator” to save us either.
“But God demonstrated His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8)! Just like the AEP linemen saving the day by restoring power, so Jesus, eternal God in human flesh and blood, saved the day for us by dying on the cross and rising again, thus paying the eternal payment for my sins and yours. This is the gospel or good news of Christ, which is “the POWER of God unto salvation for everyone” (and anyone, even you!) who believes and trusts in Christ alone for forgiveness, eternal life and heaven (Romans 1:16). Is Jesus your spiritual re-generator, redeemer and savior?
While we have no real control over power outages, we don’t have to remain spiritually powerless and lost. Run to Jesus, the only spiritual re-generator and be born again today. For those of you who have trusted Christ as Savior, we need to keep reaching out and sharing the good news in the power of His Holy Spirit to those who need His salvation (Acts 1:8).
By the way, I hope your 2021 goes better than New Year’s Day. God bless you!
