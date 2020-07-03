As we come to Fourth of July, our thoughts turn to the Declaration of Independence. “When in the course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another.” In short, “we are through with being dependent and subservient to you, Mother England.”
After enumerating injustices leveled by King George III, there is an appeal to “the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions.” Furthermore, “with firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence we intentionally pledge to each other our lives, fortunes and our sacred honor.” A distinct declaration of dependence on Almighty God to help them pull this off. These were not just isolated statements then but rather were the norm.
Another war seems to be raging in the hearts of Americans 244 years later, namely independence from God. Such thinking is reflected in these quotes:
“I don’t believe in God because I don’t believe in Mother Goose,” Clarence Darrow.
“I am my own god,” Charles Bukowski.
“All thinking men are atheists,” Ernest Hemingway.
Richard Dawkins in “The God Delusion” says basically that faith in God is “infantile” and the “truly adult view” is that life is as meaningful as we make it. So the war for independence rages on.
God simply counters with “The fool has said in his heart, there is no God.” (Psalm 14:1) As one honestly looks at our natural world, he has to conclude that there is a master designer who made us all and to whom we all are accountable. “The Lord has made all for Himself, yes, even the wicked for the day of doom.” (Proverbs 16:4)
Proverbs 3:5-6 instruct us to surrender in our personal war against God and “sign” a declaration of dependence on him. This declaration begins, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart …” “Trust” is the Old Testament word for “believe, have faith, confidence, security in, to count, rely and depend on.” This is no half-hearted effort but demands all of our inner man’s thoughts, will and emotions.
Most people trust in themselves or others to get by in life. Ironically the central verse of the Bible is Psalm 118:9: “It is better to trust in the Lord than to put confidence in man.” I believe the entire Bible could be summarized by God saying, “Trust Me!” Trust him for forgiveness of your sins and eternal life (John 3:16) and with all your needs, problems, decisions, etc.
“In God We Trust” is imprinted on all our U.S. money, but do we really? Mark Twain said, “In God we trust. I don’t believe it would sound any better if it were true.” Most of us are like the man who fell off a cliff, grabbed a bush dangling in space terrified. He calls to heaven, “Anyone up there?” “Yes!” a calm powerful voice answers. “Can you help me?” replies the man. “Yes, let go of the branch and all will be well!” After a tense pause the man says, “Anyone else up there?” How would your life be different if you really trusted and obeyed God?
The declaration continues, “and lean not on your own understanding.” To “lean” is to “find support, rely on, depend on.” As the song says, “We all need somebody to lean on.”
Humanism is the religion which says in its Manifesto, “No deity can save us, we must save ourselves.” Some of its other tenets are 1) look within yourself, not up to God, 2) man determines his own destiny, 3) we are not accountable to God, 4) we don’t need God, and 5) we have evolved to this point. Isn’t it great that man is now smarter and wiser than the almighty.
Job 8:11-15 describes those whose trust is in a spider’s web and who lean on their house and it falls. Jesus tells the story of the man who builds his house on the sand rather than the rock, and it crashes in the storms of life (Matthew 7:24-27). Such is the fate of those who trust in themselves rather than in the all-wise creator.
The declaration of dependence concludes with “In all your ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your paths.” “Acknowledge” means “to recognize, stand behind, give acceptance to, consent or subscribe to” just as 55 men subscribed to the Declaration of Independence by signing their “John Henry.” This is not a half-hearted, on again, off again way of life but involves “all our ways” or lifestyles, activities, conduct, relationships and decisions.
Often when we go our own way, we end up in wrong places. When God directs our paths and course of life, he makes it straight and smooth, clears the way, removes the obstacles and gets you where He wants you to be. This is not to say that we never have problems, trials, sicknesses, etc. (James 1:2-4; 2 Corinthians 12:9-10)
I often need to pray Psalm 25:4-5, “Show me YOUR ways, O Lord, teach me YOUR paths, lead me in YOUR truth and teach me.” Those who self-navigate their lives will find that “there is a way which seems right to man but the end of it is death.” (Proverbs 16:25)
We are taught from birth to be independent. A man took a plane ride on his 75th birthday and was asked, “Were you scared, Uncle Dudley?” “Nooo! But I never put my full weight down!” Isn’t it time to quit fighting against God and put your full weight, trust, confidence and dependence on him? When we do that we can truly sing, “God Bless America!”
