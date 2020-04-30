How has social distancing been going for you? How do you enjoy being a “hermit?” Do you know what the hermit said to the banker? Leave me A LOAN!
While I will not enter into the debate about whether we should cease or continue our current path, I do think there are some perils in social distancing. What if folks get so used to not going to work, school, church, etc., that they just quit doing so? Dan Bartle, executive vice-president of Walmart, reports, “We’re increasing sales in tops but not in bottoms.”
Actually, I am more concerned about another kind of social distancing that has been going on almost since man’s creation: his distancing himself from God. When Adam and Eve chose to disobey God’s only prohibition, they vainly tried to hide from him (Genesis 3:6-13).
As a result, sin, death and distancing from God became the norm for all mankind (Romans 5:12). Romans 3:11 tells us bluntly that apart from God seeking and drawing us to himself (John 6:44), “there is NONE who seeks after God.” However, God has never sought to distance himself from us, ever pursuing us and trying to get our attention so he can forgive and save us. So what must we do?
First, we must seek him. Isaiah 55:6 says, “Seek the Lord while he may be found, call upon him while he is near,” indicating that our opportunities are limited. God never plays hide and seek with us even as he affirmed to Israel in Jeremiah 29:13. “You will seek me and find me when you search for me with all your heart.” Seek Jesus as your Lord and Savior as a sinner (Acts 16:31), and as a believer seek to fellowship with your Heavenly Father in prayer and through his word (Psalm 27:8).
Secondly, what if you have turned your back on God (Jeremiah 2:27)? Will he ever take you back? In the book of Jeremiah, God’s constant call to ever-wayward Israel was “Return to me!”
In Amos 4, we hear God say regretfully five times, “Yet they have NOT returned to me!” despite famine, drought, plagues and war. Could the present crisis be yet another of God’s attempts to persuade us to turn to him? Jesus’ parable of the lost son in Luke 15 vividly shows us how eager God is to receive us when we repent and return to him.
Thirdly, we must draw near to God. “Draw near to God, and he will draw near to you” (James 4:8). Jesus Christ condemned those who “draw near with their mouth” but whose “heart is far from me” (Matthew 15:8). Hebrews 10:38-39 warns that God has no pleasure in those who draw back and away from him thus dooming them to eternal judgment rather than “believing to the saving of the soul.”
Among God’s favorite words are “Come to me!” Come to me to be completely, absolutely and eternally saved from your sins (Hebrews 7:25). Come to me to find rest for your weary, burdened souls (Matthew 11:28-30). Come boldly to my throne of grace to find mercy, grace and help in your time of need — literally in the nick of time (Hebrews 4:16). Do you need any of those today?
Finally, we need to be still before God. Our constant activity, running about and noise cause us to be distracted from God. He’s right there but we can’t hear him. As believers we all need “quiet times” to “be still and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10). We need to stop, slow down, cease our striving and relax, knowing that he is “our refuge and strength, our ever-present help in trouble” (Psalm 46:1) and still in control no matter what. What is God trying to say to you today? Are you listening?
Social distancing and the COVID-19 pandemic will end someday. However, people will continue to distance themselves from the one and only true God who created them, loves them, died for their sins, rose from the grave, is coming again, calls them to himself and seeks to rescue them from the ultimate social distancing — eternal hell (John 3:16). Yet God ever works, “so that we will seek him, feel in the darkness for him, and find him though he is NOT far from each one of us” (Acts 17:27).
Isn’t it time to run to him? As the song says, “He’s only a prayer away!”
