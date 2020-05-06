In the midst of our COVID-19 desert we finally see an oasis, a holiday, a reason to celebrate: Mother’s Day. As many workplaces and all schools have closed in the past weeks, we have seen a return of mothers fulfilling their God-given roles of caring for their families 24/7.
When confronted with the question of “And what is it that YOU do?” full-time mom, Peggy Campolo would respond, “I am socializing two homo sapiens into the dominant values of the Judeo-Christian tradition in order that they might be instruments for the transformation of the social order into the kind of eschatological utopia that God willed from the beginning of creation.” Then she would ask that inquirer, “And what do YOU do?” I think we get the point that being a mother is ultra important.
In Proverbs 31:10-31, King Lemuel paints a portrait of the rare but thankfully not extinct virtuous (excellent, capable, strong, efficient) woman. In the original Hebrew, this passage is an acrostic poem with verses beginning with the successive Hebrew letters starting with “Aleph” (a) in verse 10. With that in mind, I challenged myself to discover my own ABC’s of an excellent woman, mother in this passage. I did have to make a few adjustments to make it work but here goes. She is …
A = Appraised (vs. 10) — more precious than jewels
B = Believable (vs. 11) — totally trustworthy
C = Compatible (vs. 12) — an encouraging help-meet, companion and partner
Those verses describe her marriage.
D = Diligent (vs. 13) — works eagerly
E = Efficient (vs. 14) — does whatever it takes to provide for her family’s needs
F = Faithful (vs. 15) — is like clock-work, day in, day out
G = Gainful (vs. 16) — has good business sense, does not waste money
H = Hardy (vs. 17) — not afraid to work
I = Introspective (vs. 18) — thoughtfully evaluates and plans
J = Judicious (vs. 19) — does what needs to be done
K = Kind (vs. 20) — generous and giving
L = Level-headed (vs. 21) — calm, not overly anxious
M = Magnifying (vs. 23) — enhances others in her life
N = Neat (vs. 22) — looks her best with modesty
O = Optimistic (vs. 25) — can “smile at the future”
P = Profitable (vs. 24) — works from home to help provide
Q = Qualified (vs. 26a) — is wise, thinks before she talks
R = Reasonable (vs. 26b) — builds up, does not tear down with her tongue
S = Sentry-like (vs. 27) — “A woman’s work is never done!”
Those verses describe her behavior.
T = Treasured (vs. 28) — WOW!
U = Uncommon (vs. 29) — to her own, she is the best!
V = Valuable (vs. 30) — her priorities are right
W = Worthy (vs. 31) — very deserving of accolades
Those verses emphasize her character. Now with the end of the Hebrew alphabet, I had to adlib to complete our alphabet.
X = eXclusive (Song of Solomon 2:16) — a one man woman
Y = Yielding (Ephesians 5:21-24) — lovingly, willingly submits to her Lord and to her husband
Z = Zealous (Titus 2:14) — for doing good
Many women look at this portrait and leave feeling very inferior, imperfect and insignificant. Some have even hated this woman. Is that God’s intent? Of course not. While our society has changed much since the days of King Lemuel, the need for all of these qualities has not. The point is NOT are you an expert seamstress but are you a godly, faithful mother, wife or woman and doing the best you can with God’s help. Are you focused on the Lord, your family and others or just yourself?
The real key to the passage is verse 30. In a society where beauty and charm are vastly over emphasized, do you fear (trust, take seriously, worship, love, obey, serve) the Lord above all else. Such a woman is to be praised, appreciated, rewarded, blessed and lifted up high. So this Mother’s Day and every day, let’s tell them how thankful we are for them and even give them a break once in awhile. A Happy, Blessed Mother’s Day to all.
