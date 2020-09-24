I really only remember one thing from my eighth grade U.S. history class back in Manheim, Pennsylvania, from 1969-1970. Our teacher made the scary statement that one in 30 in the U.S. will have serious emotional/mental problems or even be “committed,” inferring that one of us would be that one. If he was joking, it wasn’t funny to me nor is it funny. It is a serious problem. It was very serious to me since one of my family members had such problems, and I figured his one in 30 would be me. What did his statement have to do with U.S. history anyway?
I do know one thing, my Lord Jesus Christ wants me and all other believers to be totally 100% “committed” to him. He calls us who have repented and turned from our sins, trusting him alone for forgiveness and salvation to “deny ourselves, take up our cross daily and follow Him” (Luke 9:23). Since he gave his all for us on Calvary’s cross, he demands and expects nothing less from us.
In Romans 12:1, the Apostle Paul pleads with Christians of Rome, as well as us today, “to present (once and for all like a wedding couple) your bodies (all of you!) as a living (not dead) sacrifice, holy (set apart), acceptable (pleasing) to God which is your reasonable (logical, rational) service (of worship).” In light of all he has done for us, is this really too much to ask?
Someone has said that the trouble with living sacrifices is that they can crawl off the altar. Too many professing believers have made commitments to Christ only to forget about them, to count the cost too high to pursue or to be intimidated by others. Fortunately, we can always renew “our vows” of commitment to our heavenly Bridegroom at any time.
I would ask you “Who is the most committed person to Jesus Christ that you know?” Would anyone testify that you are really committed to the Lord? What or who are you totally committed to — your spouse, family, job, church, community or sports team? Does your commitment to the great God and Savior, Jesus Christ, exceed those commitments?
What does such commitment look like anyway? Here is the testimony written by a young African pastor and found among his papers in Zimbabwe after he was martyred for his faith.
“I’m a part of the fellowship of the unashamed. The die has been cast. I have stepped over the line. The decision has been made. I’m a disciple of His, and I won’t look back, let up, slow down, back away or be still. My past is redeemed. My present makes sense.
“My future is secure. I’m done and finished with low living, sight walking, small planning, smooth knees, colorless dreams, tamed visions, mundane talking, cheap living and dwarfed goals. I no longer need preeminence, prosperity, position, promotions, plaudits or popularity. I don’t have to be right, or first, or tops, or recognized, or praised, or rewarded. I live by faith, lean on His presence, walk by His patience, lift by prayer and labor by Holy Spirit power.
“My face is set. My gait is fast. My goal is heaven. My road may be narrow, my way rough, my companions few, but my Guide is reliable and my mission is clear. I will not be bought, compromised, detoured, lured away, turned back, deluded or delayed. I will not flinch in the face of sacrifice or hesitate in the presence of the adversary.
“I will not negotiate at the table of the enemy, ponder at the pool of popularity or meander in the maze of mediocrity. I won’t give up, shut up, or let up until I have stayed up, stored up, prayed up, paid up and preached up for the cause of Christ. I am a disciple of Jesus.
“I must give until I drop, preach until all know, and work until He comes. And when He does come for His own, He’ll have no problems recognizing me. My colors will be clear!”
Wow! What would our homes, towns, nation and world be like if all of us who name Jesus as Savior had that commitment? If we are that committed to Jesus, the world just might think that we are out of our minds. Guess what, it thought the same about Jesus (Mark 3:21) so we would be in great company.
