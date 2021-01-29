What were you doing on Monday, Jan. 22, 1973? I was 15 years old, a high school sophomore (Greek for “wise fool”) and possibly struggling through geometry utterly lost with its excessive emphasis on “proofs.” If you had a square or rectangle or triangle on your paper, why on earth do you have to prove it? I have since repented to God of my disrespect to that nice teacher who actually passed me despite snoozing through many of his lessons.
Meanwhile, in our nation’s capital, the Supreme Court had come to a verdict in Roe (“Jane Roe,” a.k.a. Norma McCorvey) versus Wade (Henry Wade, district attorney of Dallas County, Texas). Roe, prompted by many others, wanted the right to terminate an unborn baby’s life at any time and in any way in direct opposition to Texas’ total ban on abortions. In a vote of 7-2, the Supreme Court ruled the U.S. Constitution protects a pregnant woman’s liberty and right to have an abortion without excessive government restrictions. They said that abortion on demand was now legal, and the woman’s right of privacy guaranteed in the 14th Amendment was protected. Back in Pennsylvania, I was oblivious to all this until several years later.
What has happened since Roe vs. Wade? Tragically more than 60 million abortions have been performed in the “land of the free” despite up to two million waiting in line to adopt children. There are more than 1,600 doctors practicing life termination despite having taken the Hippocratic Oath. Abortion has left more casualties than the 1.2 million lost in the six major U.S. wars.
On a positive note, the numbers of abortions have decreased significantly since peaking in 1990 thanks to the work of crisis pregnancy centers and other right to life groups. McCorvey trusted Jesus Christ as Savior in 1998 and became a vocal opponent of abortion until her death in 2017.
Unfortunately, abortion has become a huge political issue when in reality it is a moral and ethical issue. One cannot deny that our Almighty Creator is absolutely “pro-life” urging us to remember that we are all created in his image and thus no life is to be taken prematurely by murder (Genesis 9:5-6). Whenever life and death are set before us, God always commands us to “Choose life” (Deuteronomy 30:19).
In the eyes of many, the unborn baby is just a “blob of tissue” and not a human being until birth, thus justifying abortion procedures. However as God said to Jeremiah, “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you; before you were born I sanctified (set apart for My service) you … ” (Jeremiah 1:5).
David said in Psalm 51:5, “In sin my mother conceived me.” He further states “You (God) covered (knit, shaped) me in my mother’s womb. … I will praise You for I am fearfully (awesomely) and wonderfully made. … My frame (skeleton) was not hidden from you when I was made in secret. … Your eyes saw MY substance being yet unformed (folded up, rolled together). In Your book they were all written, the days fashioned (sketched out) for me when as yet there were none of them” (Psalm 139:13-16).
Do they really sound like mere “blobs of tissue” to you?
If that does not convince you, consider these amazing facts: At conception we are the size of a grain of sand yet have the complete genetic formula (46 chromosomes) for the person we will be with only oxygen and nutrition to be added. At two weeks, cells begin to form the brain, nervous, digestive and circulatory systems, skin, muscles and bones. At three to four weeks, the heart begins to beat, the head, spinal column, arms, legs become distinguishable, and the umbilical cord forms. At six weeks, fingers, mouth and lips are apparent, first movements begin along with measurable brain waves and the ability to feel pain. At seven weeks, the skeleton is complete. At eight weeks, every organ is present. At 10 to 11 weeks, the baby has eyelids, fingernails and fingerprints, all body systems are in place and active.
At 12 weeks, the baby sleeps, tastes, hears, his/her sex is visible and has distinct facial characteristics. At 14 weeks, eyebrows are formed and eye movements are seen. At 16 weeks, mommy can feel the baby’s kicks, turns and somersaults. At 18 weeks, the vocal cords are working and the crying begins. At 20 weeks, hair appears on the head, weight is up to 1 pound, length is 12 inches, and the baby responds to music, loud and sudden noises and reacts sharply to pain. Throughout the next 20 or so weeks, the baby’s weight will increase seven times and height almost double. At 23 weeks, the baby can survive outside with lots of help. Hopefully all goes well until the nine months are complete (from “A Baby’s First Months”).
Did you understand and grasp that? We are all awesomely and miraculously created and developed by God himself as human beings at the moment of conception. Can you feel pain and cry? So can the unborn. We are the crown and pinnacle of God’s creation. How do you think he feels about millions of his unique one-of-a-kind masterpieces made in his image being snuffed out before ever being born?
With compassion, I realize that many face hard situations with unexpected pregnancies being pressured toward abortion. Please consider having your baby and allowing a couple to adopt him or her. Some of you are in a position to advise pregnant women. I urge you to advise them to “choose life!.” There are many, many women in post-abortion support groups today mourning not the loss of their “blobs of tissue” but their precious babies. Do you need any more proof? I pray all will hear “the cry from the womb” before ending a precious life. God bless you and make, advise and support the pro-life choice. You’ll be so glad you did.
