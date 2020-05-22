Many people live their lives on the basis of a big “if.” For example: “if I can get up on Sunday morning, then I’ll go to church” or “If I find the perfect person, house, car, job, etc., then I’ll be happy.” Such people must live very “iffy” lives.
During the past months with COVID-19 lurking all around, there have been many “ifs.” “If we had done this …” or “If we do this …” then maybe the virus would have done this. It’s been a very “iffy” time.
One thing that seems to be a near-unanimous consensus among people of faith is that Almighty God is trying to get our nation’s attention. What would God tell us today? I really do not think it is anything “novel” but something he has been saying for many years.
King Solomon was given the greatest blank check ever when God told him, “Ask! What shall I give you?” What would you ask for today? With great humility, Solomon requested an understanding heart to wisely lead God’s people (1 Kings 3:3-15). Our leaders would do well to ask the same.
One of Solomon’s first tasks was to build the temple in Jerusalem. After a seven-year project, it was time to dedicate this impressive edifice to God (2 Chronicles 5-7) with countless sacrifices, impressive musical praise and Solomon’s humble prayer. Following 15 days of dedication and celebration, all Israel returned home, happy and glad.
After all was quiet, God again visits Solomon at night to warn of upcoming national crises, such as drought, locust invasion and pestilence (plagues, sickness — COVID-19?). Since God is all about redemption, he gives the national “Big If” solution in 2 Chronicles 7:14. “If My people, who are called by My name, will …”
Just who are God’s people? The Old Testament is crystal clear that the descendants of Abraham, the Jews or Israel are indeed his chosen nation and people. We all are deeply indebted to them for bringing us the Bible and the Savior. In Isaiah 43:7, the Lord says, “This people I have formed for Myself.” So obviously this “Big If” promise is for Israel.
While we as New Testament believers in Jesus Christ have not, nor ever will replace Israel in God’s eternal plan, we also are God’s people. In 1 Peter 2:9-10, we read that God calls us “His own special people … who once were not a people but now are the people of God.”
While the promise of 2 Chronicles 7:14 is not directly to us, it does present a proven formula for spiritual revival and renewal for those who will follow it even today in the U.S. Are you one of God’s people? Jesus Christ is the Savior of Jews and Gentiles alike, and God’s only way to forgiveness of sins and eternal life (John 3:16; 14:6).
Now back to the “Big If.” The question is will we humble ourselves, pray, seek God’s face and turn, repent of our sins? If so, God will hear, forgive and heal. It all starts with humility. Pride is telling God in “Little Red Hen” fashion, “I can do life myself.” One man who had a very broken and messed up life told another who had just shared the Gospel again with him, “You know my biggest problem is pride. I can’t humble myself. And do you know why? Because my pride has brought me SO FAR.” How sad. James 4:6 says, “God resists the proud but gives grace (salvation, help, guidance) to the humble.”
Satan, God’s premier angel, fell hard because of delusional pride, saying, “I will be like the Most High” (Isaiah 14:12-15). He has deceived all mankind with the same propaganda ever since. King Nebuchadnezzar after being “put out to pasture” for seven years by God because of his pride, declared that “those who walk in pride He is able to put down” (Daniel 4:37). Yet if we humble ourselves in the sight of God, He will lift us up (James 4:10).
As we look at how our nation has been humbled in a few short weeks, it would seem that it is time we all get serious about God’s “Big If” conditional promise in 2 Chronicles 7:14. God in his high and holy place is looking for those who are humble and contrite in heart to hang with (Isaiah 57:15).
Should there be a COVID-19 revival? No, no, not a repeat of the pandemic but a spiritual turning to God in the midst of this crisis. Will you be part of America’s solution and say yes to God’s “Big If” for revival? It’s obvious for sure that we can’t do it ourselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.