One of the great inventions of mankind is dynamite, which was created by Alfred Bernard Nobel in 1866. Dynamite combines wood pulp, nitro-glycerin, sodium, potassium and ammonium nitrate to create explosive power to do such heavy work as demolishing buildings or blasting ore loose in mines. Ironically, the Nobel Peace Prize was named after Alfred Nobel.
Our English word “dynamite” is derived from the Greek “dunamis,” which means “power, ability and strength.” One of God’s basic attributes is that he is omnipotent or all-powerful and almighty. The Bible clearly shows us God’s resume of “dynamite” power from Genesis to Revelation. Sadly, most people, including many believers in Christ, live their lives as if God were powerless and impotent. Here are 10 powerful “dynamite” things that only God can do. Each contains the noun, verb or adjective form of this word (emphasized in all caps). So put on your hard hat and watch out for the blasts.
1) God is ABLE to save our souls. The Apostle Paul said, “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the POWER of God to salvation to everyone who believes … ” (Romans 1:16). Is anyone beyond his power to save? “He (Jesus Christ) is ABLE to save to the uttermost (completely) those who come to God through Him” (Hebrews 7:25). That includes you. What are you waiting for?
2) God is ABLE to cast unbelievers into hell. Jesus confessed that He came not to condemn this world but to save it (John 3:17). However, he himself also said, “Do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. But rather fear Him who is ABLE to destroy both soul and body in hell” (Matthew 10:28). He is NOT willing that any of us should perish (1 Timothy 2:3-4) but He leaves the choice with us (John 3:16).
3) God is ABLE to answer our prayers. “Now to Him who is ABLE to do exceedingly (super) abundantly above (beyond) all that we ask or think, according to the POWER that works in us, to Him be glory” (Ephesians 3:20-21). Yes, he still reserves the right to answer us according to his will. Our father knows best. Don’t quit asking him.
4) God is ABLE to use us as his witnesses. “But you (believers) shall receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you (today at moment of salvation), and you shall be witnesses to Me (Jesus) in Jerusalem (Elkhart, Goshen), in all Judea (Elkhart County) and Samaria (Indiana) and to the end of the earth” (Acts 1:8). Yes, God can use YOU to spread the Good News.
5) God is ABLE to help us through our trials. Paul prayed three times for God to take away his “thorn in the flesh.” However, the Lord’s answer was “My grace is sufficient for you for MY STRENGTH is made perfect in your weakness.” Paul’s response was, “I will rather boast in my weaknesses, that the POWER of Christ may rest upon me … for when I am weak, then am I STRONG” (11 Corinthians 12:7-10).
6) God is ABLE to make us content in any situation. Paul said that he had learned to be content in whatever situation he found himself whether it was in great need or in abundance. Why? “I can do all things through Christ Who STRENGTHENS me” (Philippians 4:11-13). Are you content today?
7) God is ABLE to give us victory over Satan. Paul exhorts us in Ephesians 6:11-12 “Finally brethren (and sistern) be STRONG in the Lord and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armor of God that you may be ABLE to stand against the wiles (schemes, methods) of the devil.” Remember that “He (Christ) who is in you is (far, far) greater than he (Satan) who is in the world” (1 John 4:4). Praise his name.
8) God is ABLE to keep us saved. Yes, there is real eternal security in Jesus. He promises us, “I give them (His sheep, believers) eternal life, and they shall never (ever) perish, neither shall anyone snatch them out of My hand. My Father who has given them to Me is greater than all, and no one is ABLE to snatch them out of My Father’s hand” (John 10:28-29). That’s total eternal life coverage.
9) God is ABLE to raise us from the dead. Jesus “declared to be the Son of God with POWER … by the resurrection from the dead” (Romans 1:4). Furthermore, “God raised up the Lord and will also raise us up by His POWER” (1 Corinthians 6:14). The song is all wrong; we are NOT just “dust in the wind.”
10) God is ABLE to keep all His promises. “For I know in whom I have believed and am persuaded that He is ABLE to keep (guard, protect) what I have committed to Him until that Day” (2 Timothy 1:12). “For all God’s promises are “Yes!” and in Him “Amen!” (truth) to the glory of God through us” (2 Corinthians 1:20). God cannot lie (Titus 1:2) or deny Himself (2 Timothy 2:13).
God says, “Behold, I am the Lord … Is there anything too hard for Me?” (Jeremiah 32:27). The children’s song says, “My God is SO big, SO strong and SO mighty. There’s nothing my God cannot do.” In other words, my God is “dynamite” powerful! How about yours? Let’s all live and trust him like he really is.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.