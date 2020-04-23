How are things going with you today? I know our church family has had a rough stretch lately apart from the present crisis. We have experienced two extended hospital stays (without visits), two deaths (only one funeral), one pending death and several other extremely tough situations. In the midst of this, I also received word that my mother in Pennsylvania has stage 2 cancer. I have shed a few tears and felt a bit overwhelmed at times.
What helps one get through things like this? Where do we find hope and strength? For me, I had to go back to the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is certainly more than a holiday celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the spring equinox. It is even more than a biblical, historical event or a point of theological belief. It is a powerful practical reality that should impact and influence every aspect of a believer’s life each day.
As the burdens and concerns piled up recently, I was drawn to 2 Corinthians 1:3-10. The key word used 10 times in verses 3-7 is “comfort” or “consolation.” The Greek word means “to call beside” or “be called to one’s side to help, comfort, encourage, exhort.” The noun form gives the picture of a legal defense advocate or intercessor pleading another’s cause (Jesus Christ in 1 John 2:1).
Does it encourage you that God is “the God of ALL comfort” (vs. 3) who “encourages us in ALL our tribulation” (vs. 4)? Do you have tribulation? The root meaning of “tribulation” is “to press, crush, distress, burden, squeeze” and is also translated ”affliction” (vs. 6) and “trouble” (vs. 4, 8). In John 16:33, Jesus promises us that in this world we as believers will definitely have tribulation, but cheer up because he has overcome this fallen, sinful world. He is always there through his Holy Spirit (John 14:14-16) to comfort us when we grieve, encourage us when we are discouraged and exhort us when we need motivation.
God does not just comfort us to make us comfortable but to make us into comforters for others going through similar trials. Even when we suffer for the cause of Christ, we can count on God’s abounding comfort to get us through and to inspire and motivate others to live for Jesus as well (vv. 5-7).
Now Paul shares a specific personal experience of God’s comfort and help in tribulation (vv. 8-9). First, he was “burdened (weighed down) beyond measure.” The word “burdened” is used of a cart whose springs are about to break. Second, he was burdened above or beyond his normal strength, power and ability to endure. Thirdly, he “despaired even of life.” This meant he was trapped with no exit, way out or through, at a dead end — literally without any resources and in utter despair. Finally, he had “the sentence of death” hanging over his head so to speak. It seemed like all the props were kicked away from him and he was going down for the third time. Have you ever been there? Are you there now?
Why would God ever allow this to fall upon his apostle and missionary or any one of us? The reason is clear: “that we should not trust in ourselves BUT in God who raises the dead.” Now since he raised Jesus from the dead, do we really think he cannot handle our problems today? In every situation of life, God is trying to get our attention saying to us all, “TRUST ME! Trust Me alone to get you to heaven (John 3:16, 14:6) and trust Me for all the help, guidance, provision and strength you will ever need in this life.”
I admit that I am still learning to always trust God and not myself. All too often I think “I can’t do it” or “I’m sunk!” or “I give up!” At that point I need a “trust transplant” remembering that the same power that raised Jesus from the dead is available to give me strength in my tribulations (Ephesians 1:18-19, 20-21). I also need to remember God’s guarantee in 1 Corinthians 10:13 that he is faithful to never allow me to be tested above and beyond what I am able to bear, BUT will always provide “the way of escape” that I may be able to endure and get through it. He’s promised that for all who know Jesus as Lord and Savior! All praise to the “Father of mercies and the God of ALL comfort.”
Thanks, Father, I needed that! How about you? Because Jesus lives, we can face tomorrow and even our COVID-19 today.
