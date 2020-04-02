How are YOU doing today? How are you REALLY doing? Maybe this COVID-19 crisis has added even more needs, problems and anxieties to your already stressed life.
Maybe all was going great for you and then … bam! Now maybe you are without work, income, hope. We look for encouragement in the nightly news, but the cases and deaths keep rising. We look to our leaders for deliverance, but they give no guarantees.
Where is God in all this? Is He caught off-guard also? Has He taken a vacation? Is He still on the throne? Does He even care? Be assured that He still loves you and has not canceled, forgotten or reneged on ANY of His promises. While He does not promise us trouble-free lives here on Earth, He does assure us that we can have peace through the storms of life (John 16:33). Here are my top 10 promises from God that are totally unaffected by any present or future crisis.
1. I (God) Will Never Ever Change!
“For I am the Lord, I do not change.” (Malachi 3:6)
“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.” (Hebrews 13:8)
2. My Word Is Absolutely Final and True!
“The grass withers, and its flower falls away, but the Word of the Lord endures forever.” (1 Peter 1:24-25)
3. You Can Bank On All My Promises!
“For all the promises of God in Him (Jesus) are ‘Yes’ and ‘Amen’ to the glory of God.” (2 Corinthians 1:20)
4. You Will Have Eternal Life If You Personally Trust In My Son!
“For God (the only true One) so loved the world (all mankind, you and I) that He gave (sacrificed to death on the cross) His only begotten (unique, one and only) Son (Jesus Christ, the perfect, sinless, eternal Son of God, God in human flesh and blood, who died and rose again from the dead), that whoever (anyone and everyone, even you) believes in Him (trusts in Jesus Christ alone as the only way to have forgiveness of sins and eternal life in heaven) shall not perish (be separated from God eternally in hell, the lake of fire) but (praise God!) have everlasting life (abundant life here and now and forever in heaven)!” (John 3:16)
5. I (God) Will Forgive You of All Your Sin!
“If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from ALL unrighteousness.” (1 John 1:9)
6. I (God) Will Never Ever Lose a Single One of My Children!
“My sheep (believers) hear My voice, and I know them and they follow Me. And I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; neither shall anyone snatch them out of My hand.” (John 10:27-28)
7. I (God) Will Meet All Your Needs!
“My God shall supply ALL your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:19)
8. I (God) Will Always Be There For You!
“I will never leave you nor forsake you.” (Hebrews 13:5b)
“For I am persuaded that nothing (paraphrased) shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 8:38-39)
9. With Me You Will Always Be On the Winning Side!
“And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God … If God is for us, who can be against us … Yet in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us.” (Romans 8:28-37)
10. My Son Jesus Was Dead Serious When He Said He Was Coming Back!
“’Behold, I am coming quickly’ … ‘and behold, I am coming quickly’ … ‘Surely I am coming quickly.’ Amen. Even so come Lord Jesus!” (Revelation 22:7, 12, 20)
Are you really ready for that?
This is a small sampling of all the wonderful promises God gives to those who are His children. So then No. 4 is a very crucial promise for all of us. God’s promises to us are most precious (2 Peter 1:3) when we make them personal. Put YOUR name in Nos. 4 through 9 and claim each promise for yourself. Count on them every day. While God does not tell us how everything will turn out presently, we can indeed live confidently and victoriously by trusting Him (2 Corinthians 5:7). Do I hear an “Amen!” anywhere? Check out 1 Corinthians 10:13 for yet another super promise. God bless you.
