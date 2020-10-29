They say there are two topics you should never talk about … religion and politics. So let’s talk about both of them! What should a Christian do in regard to government and politics? Unfortunately many have chosen to do absolutely nothing out of disgust for the endless wrangling, name-calling and mud-slinging. Rather than choosing the “lesser of two evils,” they choose not to choose at all. Most of us prefer to complain about and criticize our leaders because any one of us could do a better job.
As believers, we have a dual citizenship. “Our citizenship is in heaven from which we also eagerly wait for our Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ” (Philippians 3:20). Our English word “politics” is derived from the Greek word for “citizenship” and means “one’s behavior being in accord with his nation and constitution.” In those days, a Roman was expected to act (express his citizenship) as a Roman. We Christians should live like citizens of heaven even as we are citizens of the U.S.
What if we do not ascribe to our present leader’s party or even like them at all? Do we just take “our ball” and “go home?” We need to realize that all during New Testament times, the Roman Caesars controlled the “world” often declaring themselves to be god. Christians were fed to lions for not bowing down and asserting such. The amazing thing was that Jesus never led a rebellion against Rome much to Israel’s dismay.
One day, some Pharisees (haters of Roman rule) and Herodians (political party that supported Rome) came to nail Jesus by asking his opinion on whether to pay taxes to Caesar or not. A “yes” or “no” answer would incriminate him. Jesus instead told them to look at a Roman coin, notice the inscription and give to Caesar what belongs to him and to God what belongs to him (Matthew 22:15-22)!
Romans 13:1-7 teaches us that God is the one who ultimately appoints all government leaders calling them “his ministers” or servants whether they know it or not. Our response as Christian citizens is to be subject and obedient to them or else face the music. Furthermore we are to willingly pay our taxes, and respect and honor those who govern us regardless of their party, position or character.
The one exception is if we are faced with the dilemma of disobeying God while obeying our government. When ordered not to preach about Jesus, the apostles retorted, “We ought (are obligated) to obey God rather than men” (Acts 5:29). Our highest allegiance is to our heavenly king. This is the reason why millions of our brothers and sisters around the world are being mistreated, imprisoned and even killed for the name of Jesus.
Our highest calling whatever our occupation or station in life is to be “salt” and “light” in this sinful, fallen world. Salt provides flavor, creates thirst, promotes healing and is a preservative, while light dispels darkness and shows the way ahead. We as believers need to keep our salty influence and never hide or extinguish our light (Matthew 5:13-16). We are ambassadors sent out to proclaim the King of King’s message of reconciliation and salvation (2 Corinthians 5:20). Our nation will not become right simply by having the right laws but only when God’s law is written on each person’s heart (Jeremiah 31:33).
What else should we as Christians do in regard to government? Since God has given us the enviable privilege and right to elect our leaders, we should not opt out of it. We must know the candidates, their stands on issues, pray like crazy and cast our vote for the best candidate. President Harry S. Truman said, “The highest office in the land is that of citizen.” If you want to hold your office, vote.
A believer may also choose to try to make a difference by running for office. Such a one needs to beware of trying to please everyone, making false promises and falling into compromise. The weak in faith in the Lord ought not to apply. However, the Bible gives glowing examples of Joseph, Daniel, Nehemiah and Esther who used their God-given positions to make a huge difference in their spheres of influence.
Finally, instead of constantly complaining and criticizing, we need to pray for our government leaders. In 1 Timothy 2:1-2 we are exhorted “First of ALL that supplications, prayers, intercessions and giving of thanks be made for ALL men, for kings and ALL who are in authority that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in ALL godliness and reverence.” Have you prayed for your president lately? What type of requests do we make for them? That they would: 1) humbly realize that their position is God-given, 2) seek God’s guidance and wisdom, 3) be honest, fair, 4) not seek self interests as a “public servants”, 5) uphold the Constitution and laws of the land, and 6) trust Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior (1 Timothy 2:4-6). That would be a good start.
This is not a time to throw up our hands and do nothing. God has brought each of us “to such a time as this” (Esther 4:14) to make a difference as citizens of heaven and the U.S. Let’s be the best citizens of each kingdom that we can be. May God bless the U.S. as the U.S. blesses God.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.