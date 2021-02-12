One of the most amazing things to me about the Super Bowl is that people actually watch it for the commercials, NOT the football game! Speaking of commercials, it’s ironic that one of the rejected commercials by FOX for the 2011 Super Bowl merely made reference to the Bible verse, John 3:16, without even quoting it. This happened despite the fact that John 3:16 signs have appeared at hundreds of sporting events since the 1970s without too much fanfare except for this COVID-19 year with cardboard people sitting in the stands.
The truth is John 3:16 is the most quoted familiar, memorized and loved verse in the Bible. It is the most concise and concentrated statement of the gospel (good news) of Jesus Christ in the Bible. It is God’s “super valentine” and “love note” to all mankind.
When you receive a love note or card from a spouse or lover, you read it very slowly, savoring, analyzing and contemplating every single solitary word. You want to know not just what does it say, but what is it saying to me. Let’s do the same with God’s love note.
For God — Which God, you ask? The creator of us all as well as our world and universe, Jehovah the living and eternal one, the “I Am” with no beginning and no end. The one who alone rules and reigns over the affairs of this world. The one who is all-knowing, all-powerful and all-present, just and holy. The one before whom everyone will stand in accountability and judgment someday. The one and only God (Isaiah 44:6, 8) and Heavenly Father.
So loved — God’s nature is love, not just what he does. The love mentioned here means “seeking another’s highest good, love expressed especially in actions over emotions no matter what the response is to that love.” It is seeing a need and meeting it in a self-sacrificing way.
The world — You and I and plus all 7.8 billion humans in the world today as well as all who have ever lived. Anyone and everyone, anywhere and everywhere, all of whom were born with a nature bent toward sinning against God (Romans 3:23) and are spiritually separated from Him for all eternity barring a miracle of His grace (Romans 6:23).
That he gave — If God’s nature is love, then his love is shown through giving and bestowing goodness and grace on his creation. Not only does He give to us life, breath and all things (Acts 17:25), but He desires to give us the greatest gift of all (Ephesians 2:8; 2 Corinthians 9:15). The word “give” suggests “grace” or that which is totally undeserved, unearned and unrepayable. In this case, God gave up or sacrificed for us the One dearest to Him.
His only begotten son — God cared enough to give his very best for us. Jesus Christ, the eternal son, came to earth in human flesh to die on Calvary’s cross to pay the debt of sin for all mankind (1 John 4:10; Romans 5:8). He is God’s only unique one of a kind son by position in the Godhead and not by creation. Thus he is man’s creator, savior and judge. Ephesians 5:2 tells us that he loved us and has given Himself up willingly for us on the cross. We would be neglectful not to mention that He also rose triumphantly from the grave after three days and is now in heaven awaiting the day of his return for his own.
That whoever — Everyone and anyone with no excuses, no exemptions, no exclusions. No matter what or how many sins one has committed or how good one thinks he is. Put your name in the blanks! Whoever is you!
Believes in him — Believing is not mere mental acknowledgment of the facts of Jesus, but active, total, personal commitment to and faith, trust, confidence and reliance in Jesus Christ alone. It’s one thing to believe a man could push another across a tightrope over Niagara Falls in a wheelbarrow. It’s quite another to get into the wheelbarrow and be the one pushed across! Believing admits that Jesus is the Way, the Truth and the Life and that no one comes to God the Father except through Him (John 14:6) making all other ways dead ends (Acts 4:12).
Should not perish — To have a lost, ruined and wasted life for all eternity. To perish is to miss heaven and all that is good, separated from God in a place called the lake of fire (Revelation 20:15), something God never wants for anyone (2 Peter 3:9).
But — One of the greatest words in the Bible! Here it suggests a day and night contrast!
Have everlasting life — Life to the absolute fullest! Forgiveness of all sin, total reconciliation and peace with God, inclusion in his family as well as an eternal home in heaven. All of us have eternal souls and destinies. Our response to God’s super valentine invitation determines our eternal destiny. Everlasting life is to be saved, born again (from above) and redeemed.
A while back, a computer virus “Love Bug” attacked millions of computers as ever habitually cautious folks could not resist opening a message saying, “I love you!” How will you respond to God’s super Valentine? Remember, the choice is up to you. How can you resist such love?
P.S. Check out another John 3:16 commercial which was aired in 2012 by googling Focus on the Family John 3:16 ad. You’ll love it!
