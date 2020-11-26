We are so blessed to live in a nation that has recognized the need to be thankful to Almighty God and has designated a whole day for such. However, the Bible constantly reminds us that thanksgiving to God is much more than a day but rather a daily lifestyle, practice, habit and attitude of gratitude. “Giving thanks always for all things to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ” (Ephesians 5:26). It sure beats the alternative.
In regard to thankfulness for our blessings, our minds naturally turn to our material blessings (job, home, money, possessions, food, etc.). Do you realize that you are richer than most people in the world? According to the Global Rich List, the average global median income is $2,000. An American household with an annual $63,000 income is in the top .17% of the richest in the world. Even if one only makes $14,000 a year, he is seven times richer than the average person in the world.
Speaking of thankfulness for food, in one cartoon a boy said, “I don’t mean to complain about leftovers, but we already said grace for this three times.” The Food Aid Foundation tells us 821 million people in the world — or more than 1 in 9 people — do not get enough food to eat and go to bed hungry. One in three people suffers from some form of malnutrition. Think about those facts. How many of us bow and thank God for each meal he provides for us including the leftovers? Thank You, Lordm for our daily bread.
We should also be thankful for our health and well-being when so many face hard physical challenges and even death. In Exodus 15:26, the Israelites were told that God is Jehovah Rapha or “the Lord who heals you.” Yes, it is true that God allows many diseases, sicknesses and disabilities that never get healed this side of heaven.
However, he does promise that his grace is sufficient to help us deal with them (2 Corinthians 12:7-10) and in heaven all will be healed (Psalm 103:3; Revelation 21:4-5). Yet if we would think about all the scratches, bruises, sprains, colds, flues, viruses, rashes, pains, digestive upsets, broken bones, headaches, etc., that God has healed us of, we are truly blessed. What if none of them were healed, what would we be like? Thank You, Lord for all those “minor” healings as well as the major ones! As someone said, “God cures and the doctor gets the money.”
We should be thankful for the people in our lives. Some say the world would be great if it was not for the people. The truth is the world would be a very lonely place without people. Just ask the 65% in nursing homes that never get visited. The Apostle Paul was constantly mentioning specific people in his letters for whom he was thankful and wanted greeted. Check out Romans 16 where 29 individuals are mentioned including Priscilla and Aquila, fellow workers in Christ who “risked their own necks” for his life (Romans 16:3).
Finally, we really should be thankful for God himself and for his spiritual blessings freely given by his grace. Too many people use the phrase “Thank God” without even thinking about him. It is just a trite phrase. If you have trouble thanking God for his character, works and revelation, just go to the Psalms and fill up your empty “thank” tank. David, the psalmist and king, appointed Levites just to stand every morning and evening to thank and praise the Lord (1 Chronicles 23:30).
As believers, we are exhorted to “continually offer the sacrifice of praise to God, that is the fruit of our lips giving thanks to His name” (Hebrews 13:15). There is nothing greater to be thankful for than to have assurance that one’s sins are forgiven, that he is born again (from above) and headed for heaven. This is available to all who will turn from their sin and call upon Jesus in faith (John 3:16; Acts 16:31; Romans 10:13). This is God’s unspeakable, indescribable, best ever gift (2 Corinthians 9:15). It is given to those who humbly pray like the tax collector in Jesus’ parable, “God, be merciful to me the sinner.” He was justified (declared righteous) in God’s sight unlike the self righteous Pharisee who prayed, “God, I thank You that I am not like other men — extortioners, unjust, adulterers, or even as this tax collector.” (Luke 18:9-14). How do you pray? Are you thankful for eternal life today?
I encourage us all to sit down and just jot down everyone and everything you are thankful to God for. We have prayer lists; let’s also have thank lists. The Psalmist David says, “Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all His benefits” (Psalm 103:2). As D.L. Moody said, “We can’t remember them all, but don’t forget them all either.” God bless you as you “get rich quick” counting your blessings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.