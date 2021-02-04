One of my assignments in seminary years ago was to construct a sermon around one single word in the Bible. As you might guess, there are LOTS of words to choose from! As I was shoveling snow one afternoon, I received my personal revelation for that assignment — snow! Since God created snow, what can it teach us about himself? I try to remember these four lessons every time it snows here in Dunlap, and especially when I am tempted to groan, moan or complain about it and the inconvenience it brings, especially on Sunday of all days.
First of all, snow causes us to remember God’s infinite POWER. God continually shows us that he alone is in charge of the weather. Job 36:27-37:13 emphasizes God’s control over all types of weather and states that his power is evident by the snow’s obedience to him. “For He says to the snow, ‘Fall on the earth!’” (37:6) and guess what, it does! Oh, that we would obey God as quickly and joyfully as the snow.
God’s infinite power is also evidenced by the snow’s abundance. Job had quite a hard time understanding why God had allowed him to suffer so much. God silenced Job’s incessant complaints of “Why me?” by asking him a series of questions such as “Where were you when I laid the foundation of the earth?” (38:4) and “Have you entered the treasury (storehouse) of the snow?” (38:22). Imagine the storehouses needed to contain the 9 feet of snow that fell on the Sierra Nevada in California last week or the 1,142 inches of accumulation on Mt. Baker, Washington, in one year, from July 1, 1998 to June 30, 1999. Consider the way God uses the snow to stop us in our tracks with all our knowledge and technology, reminding us that he is in control. Now that’s infinite power.
Secondly, the snow reminds us of God’s total PRAISE-WORTHINESS. Psalm 148 urges all creation to praise the Lord for he alone is the Creator, the exalted and glorious God over all. Verse 8 states that the snow draws glory and praise to God by fulfilling his word. Has praise to God flowed from your mouth this winter as God has blessed us with the beauty of the snow? Psalm 147:17 reminds us that God also is the one who “sends out His word and melts” the snow.
Thirdly, the snow reminds us of God’s wise PURPOSES and PLANS. How many times do we indirectly or directly tell God that he should stop it from raining or snowing because we have had enough! Isaiah 55:10, 11 tells us that all rain and snow is sent by God with a distinct purpose and is not going to return to the heavens. Just like the snow, God promises that his word “shall not return to Me void, but it shall accomplish what I please, and it shall prosper in the thing for which I sent it.” God’s word when proclaimed in truth is not a waste of time. It can save us, revive us, guide us, comfort us, change us, correct us, exhort us, teach us and much, much more. That promise sure keeps me encouraged.
Finally, the snow reminds us of God’s thorough PURIFYING of our sin. No man-made cleaning product is available to wash and cleanse our sinful hearts. In Isaiah 1:18, God informs us that even though “our sins are like scarlet (a colorfast, indelible red dye), they shall be as white as snow.” In David’s prayer of confession following his adultery with Bathsheba and subsequent murder of her husband, David pleads with God, “Wash (inside and outside) me, and I shall be whiter than snow” (Psalm 51:7). Nothing we can do will remove the stain of sin’s guilt and defilement from our hearts. Only “the blood of Jesus Christ, His Son, cleanses us from ALL sin” (1 John 1:7). We all need this cleansing and forgiveness that only Jesus can give (Romans 3:23; 6:23; John 3:16-18). Trust Christ today and know for sure that you are forgiven and headed for heaven (1 John 5:11-13).
It’s really been a pretty mild and non-snowy winter so far here in Indiana until this past weekend when God again beautifully reminded us of his infinite power. When God dumps that next load of snow on us, will you complain or curse the heavens or will you look to God in praise, awe, worship and thanks as you shovel away?
