We live in very unstable times. Are you worried about the future? Do you hope all will turn out right? The Bible tells us what will happen next. You may not know it, but the next major event on God’s prophetic calendar is what is called “the Rapture” or the sudden coming of Jesus Christ to snatch up all born-again believers away to their heavenly home instantaneously. The Bible tells us this in 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18. This is the “blessed hope” (Titus 2:13) and great desire of all true believers (Revelation 22:20).
Can you imagine the utter chaos our world will experience when all true believers in Christ are suddenly taken “in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye” (1 Corinthians 15:51-52)? The Bible tells us it could even happen today. This is not some new wacky idea, but Jesus Christ himself warned us three times in the very last chapter of the Bible that he is coming quickly (Revelation 22:7, 12, 20). Do we take him seriously, realizing that he does keep all his promises? In the meantime, he delays his coming so that everyone will have the opportunity to repent of their sins and be saved (2 Peter 3:9). The choice is yours.
What will happen on the earth following this shocking event? The Bible vividly describes the horrible, seven-year period of unprecedented catastrophes, suffering and tribulation in the book of the Revelation, chapters 6-18. Please read it and be warned. God’s age of grace will end, and then he will pour out his wrath and judgment such as the world has never seen (Revelation 6:15-17). Those left behind will be deceived by the antichrist, the charismatic leader who will bring the world a false sense of peace and establish a one-world government, economy and religion. Worldwide famine, disease, death, severe climatic changes, deadly earthquakes and much more will culminate at the end of the seven years with the Battle of Armageddon when the world’s armies will be gathered together against Israel and ultimately be crushed by Jesus Christ himself (Revelation 19:11-21).
The Lord loves us all and wants to deliver us from this (1 Timothy 2:3-6) and what’s even worse — eternal separation from him forever in the lake of fire (Revelation 20:11-15). He urges us to “flee from the wrath to come” and find grace, forgiveness of sin and salvation in Jesus Christ alone (John 3:16, 36; 5:24; Romans 8:1; Ephesians 2:8-10). He is our only hope and escape (John 14:1-6). The Bible promises that all those who are born-again (John 3:3) will be raptured and not have to experience this terrible time of God’s wrath on the earth (1 Thessalonians 1:10; 5:9; Revelation 3:10).
Now is the time to take these warnings seriously (1 Thessalonians 5:1-7) before Jesus comes “as a thief in the night,” and there is no escape. We warn you out of our love for you and our responsibility to the Lord. God, unlike us, cannot lie and what he says will come to pass (Numbers 23:19)! This is the truth. Believe it and receive it, and “the truth will set you free” (John 8:32, 36).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.