The human body is an amazing, awesome, intricate creation of God. As we get older, we gain a greater appreciation for our bodies as we see more parts wearing out.
As our sense of hearing dissipates, we either get hearing aids or muddle through the best we can as illustrated in this story: Three seniors went out for a walk. One said, “It sure is windy!” A second responded, “It’s not Wednesday, it’s Thursday!” Immediately the third replied, “I’m thirsty, too!”
For me, my wife is my hearing aid.
I have the privilege of pasturing a church that for 67 years has been a Bible believing, teaching and preaching church. While all churches should be such, I wonder, “Is that enough?” Should we not also be Bible hearing, listening and obeying churches? As Jesus said many times, “He who has ears to hear, let him hear!” If Jesus were giving a spiritual hearing test today, he might ask these questions:
1. Do you really understand what I’m saying? If you don’t understand, have you really heard someone? Many of us have this problem in crowds as we hear voices but don’t comprehend anything. In Jesus’ parables of the soils (Matthew 13:4, 19) he speaks of seeds being sown on the hardened footpath with birds quickly devouring those seeds. The explanation is that some people hear God’s word but do not understand it, and then Satan snatches it away so they can’t respond to it. Satan loves to blind human hearts and minds to God’s message of salvation.
Many think the Bible is just like any other book that can be understood naturally and intellectually. However, 1 Corinthians 2:9-16 states that apart from the Holy Spirit’s help we cannot do so. To our natural, unredeemed minds and hearts, understanding God’s word is like trying to get TV without cable, satellite or antenna. This is why some people can listen to Bible messages for years, and it never gets through to them. However, when the Holy Spirit opens and convicts a person to his need of Jesus Christ as Savior, and he repents of his sin and trusts Christ alone for forgiveness, things become much clearer.
The light comes on. We now have a spiritual antenna to receive God’s spiritual truth as his spirit illuminates our minds. Yes, we’ll always need to keep reading and studying the Bible, praying that God will “open my eyes that I may see wondrous things from Your law” (Psalm 119:18).
2. Do you really listen to what I’m saying? You may understand God’s Word, but do you listen with agreement and acceptance? In the Old Testament, the Israelites understood exactly that God wanted them to take over the Promised Land of Canaan. However, they hardened their hearts, rebelled against God and refused to go there (Hebrews 3:7-19). When we do not mix personal faith with God’s word, it’s a non-profit venture (Hebrews 4:2). So we are thrice warned, “Today, if you will hear My voice, do not harden your hearts as in the rebellion” (Hebrews 3:2, 15; 4:7).
How many of us are like one boy who was called twice to supper by his dad yet ignored him staying “glued to the tube” in the basement. When the show ended, his dad shouted, “Get up here now!” As the boy leaped to the top of the steps, his dad yelled, “Where have you been?” The boy answered, “I didn’t hear you the first two times you called!” Are we really listening to God with agreement and acceptance?
3. Do you really obey what I’m saying? We can actually understand and agree with God without obeying Him! James 1:22 hits the nail on the head, “But be doers of the Word and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves.” “Deceiving” means to cheat, defraud, make a miscalculation. We can be like sponges soaking up God’s word and feeling good about it but never really doing what it says. Verses 23-24 explains that hearers and not doers are like those who view their facial condition in a mirror, go on and forget what they saw. For many, obeying God’s word is like a round-to-it that gets lost in the weedy maze of the cares, pleasures and desires of this life (Matthew 13:22).
James 1:25 informs us that the one who is blessed looks deeply into God’s Word, continues in it and is not a forgetful hearer but rather a doer of God’s Word and will. Jesus gives the contrast of wise and the foolish house builders in Matthew 7:24-27. Wise men build on rock foundations while foolish men depend on the sand. As the storms of life come the results are predictable. Jesus’ lesson is: “Don’t just hear Me! Obey Me and you will not be sorry that you did!” How would your life be different today if you really obeyed God?
How have you done with Jesus’ hearing test today? Are you content to be deaf to His desires for you? Great Aunt Lucy was going deaf but a specialist suggested an operation that would help her. She promptly vetoed it with “I’m 94 years old, and I’ve heard enough!” Jesus says some 15 times in the New Testament, “He who has ears to hear, let him hear!” You will be glad and blessed that you did.
