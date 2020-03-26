Can you even imagine a world where you cannot buy toilet paper? A world where schools and churches only meet online? Where thousands and thousands of “non-essential workers” are sent home for weeks, and social distancing is the rule, not the rare exception? A world where thousands are getting sick with a mysterious virus, hundreds are dying and most are terrified? Welcome to March 2020 and our COVID-19 world.
Can you even imagine a world where all believers in Jesus Christ are suddenly missing from the planet? Some may even say they were kidnapped by aliens. A powerful man steps forward promising peace and help to a chaotic world after a quarter of the population is wiped out in quick order. Amazingly this “messiah” rules the world, is worshiped and controls the entire economy by forcing all to take a special mark (666) in order to buy or sell. Welcome to the Great Tribulation (Revelation 6-19) following the rapture of the Church (1 Thessalonians 4:13-18)!
Can you even imagine a world where you daily experience unquenchable fire, torment (Mark 9:45-46), total darkness, weeping, gnashing of teeth (Matthew 25:30) and punishment without dying forever and ever (Matthew 25:46)? You might say its eternal distancing from God and all that is good. Welcome to hell.
Please stay with me. Can you imagine that God himself would come to Earth in human flesh and blood to die on a cruel cross to pay for all the sins of mankind (Romans 5:8)? Then, shockingly, he would rise again from the dead, ascend to Heaven and promise to return at an unannounced time (Matthew 24:44). Welcome to Jesus Christ.
Can you even imagine a place where all is perfect: no sin or injustice, no tears or sorrow, no pain or suffering, no darkness or death? A place where all is peace, joy and contentment forever and ever? A place where God dwells with His angels and redeemed children? Welcome to Heaven.
Can you even imagine that you yourself can be forgiven of all your sins, be justified (declared righteous) before God, be adopted into his family and given a home in Heaven (John 14:1-6), thus delivered from the Great Tribulation and even worse, hell itself? You can and will if you turn from your sin and your way to trust Jesus alone to be saved (John 3:16; Acts 16:31). Welcome to God’s amazing grace.
Jesus has not yet come, and our current situation is not the Great Tribulation. But it is a wake-up call to us all that God is serious and seriously loves us “not willing that any perish” (2 Peter 3:9) but “desires all men to be saved” (1 Timothy 2:4). Don’t socially distance yourself from the only One who can save your eternal soul (James 4:8). Run to Him today (2 Corinthians 6:2). Welcome to real life (John 10:10). Keep yourself safe now and for all eternity. God bless you!
