What are you really hungry for right now? Thanks for asking. I’m always hungry for French fries, mashed potatoes, chips and salsa, Chinese and Indian food to name a few appetizers. When watching our two grandsons ages 8 and 6, a frequently heard phrase is “I’m hungry!” Amazingly, it’s often heard after they have just eaten. Someone has said, “You can be sure you are hungry if you can hear onion rings.”
My real question today is, “Are you really hungry for God’s Word, the Bible?” We pastors are very concerned about that. It’s not just a random book. It’s the only book God ever wrote.
2 Timothy 3:16-17 states that “All Scripture (writings) is breathed out by God (originates from him alone) and is profitable (beneficial, useful) for teaching (doctrine), for reproof (telling us when we are wrong), for correction (restoration) and for training (discipling) in righteousness that the man (woman) of God may be competent (mature, capable, all they should be), equipped (prepared) for every good work.” (ESV) One has said it is: Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth!
After tremendous loss and in great suffering Job said, “I have treasured the words of his (God’s) mouth more than my necessary food” (Job 23:12). While prophesying Judah’s upcoming demise to Babylon, Jeremiah exclaimed to the Lord, “Your words were found, and I ate them, and your word was to me the joy and rejoicing of my heart” (Jeremiah 15:16). Following 40 days of fasting Jesus Christ informed the tempter, Satan, “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God” (Matthew 4:4). Can you relate at all to these “Bible-hungry” statements?
Believe it or not, even as the Bible continues to be the world’s best-selling book, it is largely unknown and unread. I found out by grocery carry-out experience that many Bibles may go to church on Sunday but are confined to vehicles the rest of the week. Do you know where your Bible is today? One has said, “A Bible that’s falling apart is owned by a person who isn’t.”
If the Bible is God’s exclusive word to us and is so profitable for us, why don’t we read, study and meditate on it more? To read any book, especially these days, requires good motivation. Nobody reads Tom Sawyer to get to know Mark Twain, but when you personally know the Author of the Bible, you want to get to know Him better. Just like when you receive a card or letter from someone you love very much. You read it over and over, savoring and analyzing each word, phrase and nuance.
It is true that some have trusted Jesus Christ as their Savior as the result of reading a Bible such as a Gideon Bible placed in a hotel room. However, most people do not have a desire to read God’s Word until after they have turned from their sin and placed their faith in Jesus alone for forgiveness of sins and eternal life (John 3:16, 36). Now out of love for their savior, deliverer and redeemer, they desire to know all they can about him and how to live to thank, please and glorify him.
Many seek to understand the “Good Book” out of curiosity as it is a mystery to them. Even some high schools have a “Bible as Literature” course. Since the Bible is no ordinary human book, its author has to open one’s spiritual understanding for it to be appreciated and understood.
Until a person is born again (John 3:3), “the natural man (without Christ) does not receive the things of the Spirit of God (Bible) for they are foolishness (nonsense, gibberish) to him: nor can he know (understand) them, because they are spiritually discerned” (judged, appraised) (1 Corinthians 2:14). Just as we cannot get TV programs without an antenna, cable system or satellite dish, so we need the Holy Spirit to open our hearts and minds to receive and understand the message of the Bible.
Years ago, I was visiting a man who lived next to the church I was pastoring in Findlay, Ohio. An enthusiastic young man stopped by wondering who I was. Since I was a pastor he was quick to inform me that he owned a King James Bible. I replied that was great, but it’s even better when you personally know the one who wrote it. He sheepishly said, “King James?” while the neighbor was saying, “No! No!” and pointing to the heavens.
I repeat the previous question. “Are you really hungry for God’s Word today?” Do you personally know the author as your heavenly Father and Savior? If you do, I encourage you to take in God’s word as enthusiastically as you do food. 1 Peter 2:2 exhorts us “as newborn babes, desire (long for, crave) the pure milk of the word, that you may grow thereby.” Dig into God’s word daily, prayerfully and obediently to grow in your love for him. If you don’t know the author personally, start reading the Gospel of John and trust in Jesus. You will never be the same again. I guarantee it.
