How often have observers of Christianity said, “I really like Jesus but not his people?” I would say far too many have been turned off from accepting Christ due to the inconsistent behavior, words and attitudes of his followers to our shame.
We who have trusted Christ alone as Lord and Savior have been left here on Earth to be witnesses, representatives and ambassadors for the King of kings and Lord of lords. We have the best news ever to share with the world. We have the answers to the deepest questions of life and eternity. We have Jesus. While we will never be perfect this side of heaven, we have been commissioned to draw others to Christ with our loving, caring and holy lives supporting our verbal witness.
In Philippians 2:15, the apostle Paul exhorts believers to become “blameless, harmless (have pure, sincere motives) children of God without fault in the midst of a crooked and perverse (twisted) generation among whom you shine as lights (luminaries, stars) in the world.” Jesus said that we are the “light of the world” and should not hide our light but rather “let it shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:14-16).
Friedrich Nietzsche, who claimed that God was dead years ago, also reportedly said, “Show me first that you are redeemed, and I’ll listen to you talk about your Redeemer.” Are we Christians believable “billboards” for Jesus Christ?
I have been reading a little book by R. Larry Moyer called “31 Days to Contagious Living: A Daily Devotional Guide on Modeling Christ to Others.” Moyer emphasizes that while we cannot expect our good lives alone to bring others to personal faith in Christ without explaining the gospel, we must be “LIVING Christ at the same time as we are SHARING Him” (pg. 8). Our Christ-like lives give our words much greater meaning and impact.
Here are a few of his 31 biblical principles which, when lived out, will help us to be “contagious” Christians prompting unbelievers to sit up and take notice of the difference Christ makes in a person’s life.
1. “Complaining about my suffering deprives God of the opportunity to prove His greatness” (p. 11). When we go back to Philippians 2:14, we find that the command to “do all things without complaining and disputing” precedes verse 15 “that you may become blameless … ” Complaining, disputing Christians are not bright lights for Jesus. Ask the waitresses about some of the Sunday after-church lunch crowd. Also, when we are suffering with sicknesses, trials and tribulations, the world needs to see us quietly trusting God rather than complaining about our lot. We need to show that God’s grace is indeed sufficient for us, that His awesome strength is made perfect in our weakness, and that when we are very weak, we can be strong (2 Corinthians 12:7-10).
14. “Believers who are properly focused turn their eyes outward not inward” (p. 50). Our selfish society asks, “What’s in it for me?” Conversely we believers are to value and regard others better than ourselves and look out not only for our interests but also for those of others (Philippians 2:3-4). This directly reflects the attitude of Jesus himself who humbled Himself to become a man and a servant so He could die for our sins (Philippians 2:5-8). Moyer asks, “On a scale of 1 to 10, where would others place you when asked ‘How others-centered is that person?’” (p. 52).
18. “Non believers have a reason to listen to Christians whose lives mirror their preaching” (p. 63). What is the biggest complaint against Christians? Yes, I hear you … “They are hypocrites. They don’t practice what they preach.” The apostle Paul could say confidently, “Join in following (imitating) my example and note (observe intently) those who so walk (live) as you have us for a pattern” (Philippians 3:17). He also said, “Imitate (mimic) me, just as I imitate Christ” (1 Corinthians 11:1). Can you say that? Why not? What needs to change in your life so that you could? We are saved to be conformed (molded) into the likeness of Christ (Romans 8:29). We know that we will sin, fail others and even offend, but when we do if we will confess and ask for forgiveness, it will cause people to see the reality of Jesus in us.
These are just three of the 31 marks of a contagious Christian given in Moyer’s book which I highly recommend (Kregel Publications, 2000). Just think if we consistently lived out these three alone, our world would have to sit up and take notice of the reality of faith in Jesus Christ.
Today, we are rightly cautious about not spreading the coronavirus and not being contagious. Too many of us Christians seem to be trying hard not to be contagious witnesses for Christ in both life and lip. May the world’s complaint about us be only because of Jesus and his message and not because of our inconsistent, unChrist-like lives, actions, words and attitudes. Jesus never went anywhere without making a positive impression, and neither should we. Is your Christianity contagious?
