May I ask you a personal question? Do you consider yourself to be a good person? I would be very surprised if you did not say, “Yes, I am!” Why would you say that? Is it because in comparison to the really bad and evil people in the world, such as murderers, you are much better?
However, if we would truly compare ourselves with Jesus Christ, God in human flesh and blood, would we still say “yes”? Jesus replied to a rich young moralistic executive in Mark 10:18, “Why do you call Me good? No one is good but One, that is God!” “Good” here obviously means “sinless, absolutely morally perfect.” Our “goodness bubble” is burst yet again as we read, “There is none righteous, no, not one,” “There is none who does good, no, not one” and “all have sinned (missed the mark of God’s perfection) and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:10, 12, 23). Furthermore the earned wages of our sin is death or eternal separation from God (Romans 6:23).
Many use the Ten Commandments (Exodus 20) as their standard of goodness. If you were asked, “Have you ever lied? Have you ever stolen anything even small? Have you ever used God’s name as a curse word? Have you ever lusted after someone? (See Christ’s statement on adultery in Matthew 5:27-28). Now, what does that make you? Furthermore, you must stand before God on judgment day!” I could go on but the point is that none of us are totally good or sinless like God.
While we might attest that man is “basically good,” God to our dismay affirms that our hearts are “deceitful above all things and desperately wicked (sick)” beyond human cure (Jeremiah 17:9). While we may think that in comparison to others we only sin “a little bit,” that little bit makes us guilty of breaking all of God’s law (James 2:16).
You might argue, “What about all my good works? Don’t they count for anything? Doesn’t God have a scale to measure good versus bad?” Isaiah 64:6 humbles us yet again, “All our righteous, good deeds are like filthy rags” in comparison to God’s pristine holiness. Hebrews 6:1 and 9:14 refer to those works done independently of faith in Jesus Christ as “dead works.” Hang in there with me. There is good news.
While in a certain survey 85% proclaimed they were good enough to make heaven on their own merits, Ephesians 2:8-9 affirms it is only by God’s grace that any of us can be saved. Grace is his free, unmerited, unearned, undeserved, unrepayable love, favor and mercy. It was demonstrated when Christ Himself suffered and died on Calvary’s cross for our sins (Romans 5:8). While personal salvation is not the result of our own doings or works, we can never boast of attaining it because it is the free gift God grants to us when we put our total faith and trust in Jesus alone (Ephesians 2:8-9; John 3:16).
An amazing truth is presented in 2 Corinthians 5:21 — Christ who never, ever sinned was treated like the worst of criminals on the cross for us. He was forsaken by God the Father those last three, pitch-black hours as He endured our eternal sentence of hell so we don’t have to! When we repent, turn from our sins and trust Jesus for forgiveness, his perfect goodness and righteousness is placed on our spiritual account. Now instead of seeing us as eternally, lost sinners, God sees us as He sees his son — absolutely righteous. We are now justified (declared righteous) in his heavenly court (Romans 3:24). That’s our position which we should live out in our daily lives.
Ephesians 2:10 declares that believers are God’s workmanship (masterpieces of grace) created in Christ Jesus for the express purpose of doing GOOD works which God has already pre-planned for us to do. Our good works (used only of believers in the Bible) are to shine like bright lights before the unbelieving people in our world so that they will be drawn to Christ as well (Matthew 5:16). Our good works do not earn us heaven or keep us saved. Instead they are solid evidence of our spiritual transformation as well as being our constant thank-you to the one who died for us. As James 2:20 says “Faith (in Christ) without works is dead.”
As believers we are not to grow weary doing good works (Galatians 6:9) but be eager to do good works (Titus 2:14), to maintain (practice as a profession) good works and be a pattern, example of good works to others (Titus 2:7). Someday we will be rewarded by Jesus for those good works done out of love for him (2 Corinthians 5:10).
Someone (apparently not John Wesley) has said, “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as you ever can.” Many Christians need to be reminded that Jesus saved us to “Turn away from evil and do good” (1 Peter 3:11). As Jana Stanfield said, “I cannot do all the good that the world needs, but the world needs all the good that I can do.”
So I ask you again, “Are you a good person?” or even better “Are you a sinner saved by God’s grace to do good for his glory?”
