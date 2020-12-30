May I be the first to wish you a “Happy 2022”! Ok, I get it that it’s only 2021, but I was the first wasn’t I? Seriously, how was your 2020 year? What were your greatest blessings, and what were your biggest challenges and disappointments?
The prophet Habakkuk viewed his “2020” as one huge “How long?” and “Why?” as he continually cried out to God against the injustice, violence, ungodliness and disobedience in Judah under the leadership of wicked King Jehoiakim (Habakkuk 1:1-4). Sound familiar? Habakkuk could not understand why God would keep silent and seemingly do nothing.
Maybe you feel like Habakkuk today. What are your “How longs?” and Whys?” that God doesn’t seem to care about? What prayers of yours remain unanswered? What personal, family and national problems continue to be unsolved and unanswered “hangovers” entering 2021?
Amazingly Jehovah informs the prophet that the answer is on its way (Habakkuk 1:5-11)! “You won’t believe it, but I’m bringing in the cruel and powerful Babylonians to deal with Judah.” After an 18 month siege Nebuchadnezzar would destroy Jerusalem with his battering rams, loot the temple riches and capture the best citizens to be exiles in Babylon some 900 miles away. Happy New Year, Habakkuk.
Do you really want to know what’s going to happen in 2021? Would you have believed 2020 and the COVID-19 crisis if God told you that beforehand?
What was Habakkuk’s response to this “new year’s forecast”? He tells God that: 1) I understand that you must judge sin, even Israel’s (1:12-13a), 2) It’s not fair that You would allow worse sinners than us to punish us (1:13b), 3) They are invincible, and we are goners (1:14-17) and 4) Will You please explain this to me (2:1)? The perplexed prophet determines to wait patiently for God’s answer. Someone has said that it’s good to wrestle with God over perplexing questions as long as you stop asking long enough to listen to him.
Since God wanted Habakkuk, Judah and us today to get this important message, he had Habakkuk record these answers (2:2-20). 1) Just Trust Me; (2:2-4) Unlike the proud and self-reliant of this world, the one who is in right relationship with God “shall live by his faith.” That phrase emphasized in the New Testament (Romans 1:17; Galatians 3:11; Hebrews 10:38) caused a spiritual reformation in the 1500s. Faith is taking God at his word and acting accordingly. It is absolutely necessary to be saved and forgiven of our sins (John 3:16; Ephesians 2:8-9) as well as to please God (Hebrews 11:6) and to live a victorious Christian life (2 Corinthians 5:7; James 1:5-8).
2) “I know what I am doing and all will be right in the end” (2:5-19)! While God would indeed use the Babylonians to correct his people, they were not going to get away with their sins either (note the 5 “woes” in 2:6, 9, 12, 15, 19).
3) “I’m still on the throne, just be still!” (2:20) Relax, stop striving, don’t panic, “be still and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations. I will be exalted in the earth” (Psalm 46:10).
If you will take time to study and read this passage, you will discover that God never really answered Habakkuk’s questions. He reserves the right to do as he chooses, without excuse, explanation, guilt or hindrance. We should be more concerned about obeying what he has revealed to us than trying to find out his secret purposes and reasons (Deuteronomy 29:29).
Finally, how does Habakkuk actually respond to this prophecy? Hint: This is REALLY good. His initial natural response is great trepidation (3:2, 16). Ezekiel had predicted that the Babylonians “would deal furiously with you, take away your ears and nose, strip your clothing, take your jewelry and leave you naked and bare” (Ezekiel 23:25). You’d be shaking, too.
After settling down, Habakkuk prays for God’s revival and mercy (3:2). In 3:3-15 he is encouraged by a vision of God’s awesome power in delivering His people in light of His past faithfulness. We all need to remember how God has “shown up” for us in the past as well as hs unchanging promises keeping focused on him rather than our unsolved problems and unanswered questions.
In 3:17-19 Habakkuk announces to us all his ultimate statement of faith for his “new year” and beyond. Even though there would be a complete collapse economically and agriculturally due to the Babylonian siege (3:17), he would 1) Rejoice in the Lord and not complain or curse, 2) Have joy in the God of his salvation and not become bitter (3:18), 3) Trust in God’s strength and not despair or doubt, and 4) walk with sure-footed confidence like a deer on rocky places without slipping or falling. His final answer: Play it, sing it (3:19), preach it and live it!
Ever since I “discovered” this passage while patiently waiting for our oldest daughter to be born, it has been one of my favorite passages to meditate and teach on. A real man with real questions coming to real faith and trust in God no matter what happens. I really need that often. Phillip Yancey in "Disappointment With God," says after intensely studying the Old Testament he found “mainly God wants to be loved and trusted.” I believe the simple message of the Bible is God saying “Trust Me!”
Someday before God all our questions will be answered or rather will just become insignificant in light of his glory. What guarantees do we have for 2021? We have none except for God’s word, promises and presence, which will never, ever change. Will Habakkuk’s statement of faith be yours in 2021 and beyond? If so, 2021 will indeed be for you better and not worse.
Bob Kulp is the pastor of the Grace Brethren Church, 24775 C.R. 20 East (Mishawaka Road), Elkhart. Phone: (574) 875-5271
