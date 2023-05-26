Boat-in worship returns to Oakwood Resort on Sunday

SYRACUSE — Boat-In Worship returns to Lake Wawasee this Sunday.
“It seems like every other people that I met this week asked me about boat-in,” said worship leader Harlan Steffen. “People look forward to it.”
Celebrating 54 years, this year’s boat-in theme is “The Leap of Faith,” starting with a talk by Wawasee Heights Baptist Church Pastor Pat Park, titled “Just Believe,” and referencing John 3:15-16.
“The theme of the season is ‘The Leap of Faith,’ so we’re going to come right out of the gate and challenge any who have not, to take the leap of faith,” Park said.
The half-hour worship service begins at 8:30 a.m. weekly on Sundays. Sunday’s flagship service will also feature singer Janet Norris and Park’s sermon will be just 10 minutes.
“You’ve got to make your point,” Park said. “You’ve got to land your point, and you’ve got to let the boat do what it does.”
Park is one of many pastors expected to speak at this year’s boat-in, from all the churches of the Syracuse-Wawasee Ministerial Association. Churches involved include Calvary Methodist, Christian Church of Milford, Church of God, Church of God Ministries, Grace Lutheran, St. Andrews Methodist, The New Beginning, The Sanctuary, Vineyard, Wawasee Bible Church, Wawasee Chapel, and Wawasee Heights Baptist.
Each of the pastors will also return to their home church at the end boat-in to preach to their home congregation.
Boat-in services at Lake Wawasee began in 1969, as an local youth ministry sought out a way to engage the community on the lake. It was so successful, the next year they decided to host a community lakeside service and boat-in and it’s continued since.
“I was so surprised,” Steffen said. “We had about 12 boats there, along with 20-some people and we thought this was big stuff.”
Steffen has been involved with the service since its inception. Steffen is also the worship leader for the boat-in worship service and pastor at Wawasee Lakeside Chapel.
Since then, the boat-in services have greatly expanded.
“On a good weekend, which is Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, we could have around 1,000 people, maybe 1,200,” said SS Lilly Pad Capt. Scott Albon. “Every one of the boats, and there could be 100-some boats, has anywhere from two to 10 people.”
“And two to three dogs,” Park commented.
Then there are people that take the SS Lilly Pad directly into the boat-in services at the lake side of Oakwood Resort and experience the service alongside the presiding pastor. It’s free, and there’s complementary breakfast, but seating is limited to about 100 people. Loading is at 7:30 a.m. and the boat takes off at 7:45 a.m. for Lake Wawasee.
“You can hear the music and the sermon and everything in town,” Albon said.
It’s a breath-taking experience the men have enjoyed for a combined 80 years.
“My church is fairly small,” Park said. “This is an opportunity to speak to anywhere from 500 to 1,000 people in one shot. … You’d be surprised how many people will talk to me in the community and say, ‘We heard you speak at boat-in service.’ It’s a great opportunity to reach people that you may not otherwise see, much less even speak to.”
The boat-in service is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Syracuse-Wawasee Ministerial Association’s Compass program, which helps to provide financial support to area families in need.
The SS Lilly Pad will drop anchor outside the Oakwood Inn Resort each Sunday and guests are invited to come by boat and drop anchor alongside it, or come to the Frog Tavern at 7:30 a.m. to climb aboard and enjoy from the boat.
For those not attending by boat, they can worship on the beach of Oakwood Inn Resort — just bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
The schedule for topics includes
May 28: “Just Believe” (John 3:15-16)
June 4: “Increase Our Faith” (Luke 15:5-6)
June 11: “How to Please God” (Hebrews 11:5-6)
June 18: “Faith is Real” (Hebrews 11:1-2)
June 25: “Faith and Doubts” (James 1:5-6)
July 2: “Faith Illustrated — Abraham” (Galatians 3:6-8)
July 9: “The Size of Your Faith” (Matthew 9:27-29)
July 16: “ The Shield of Your Faith” (Ephesians 6:16)
July 23: “Justified By Faith” ( Romans 5:1-2)
July 30: “Faith Makes The Difference” (Matthew 9:29)
Aug. 6: “Faith and Courage” (Acts 27:25)
Aug. 13: “Through Faith We Can” (Hebrews 11:32-40)
Aug. 20: “Faith and Prayer” (Matthew 21:21-22)
Aug. 27: “Faith and Deliverance — David” (1 Samuel 17:32-37)
Sept. 3: “Faith and Death” (John 11:25)