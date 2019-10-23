SHIPSHEWANA — Members of the Shipshewana Car Museum Inc. board voted to dissolve the corporation Wednesday afternoon during a meeting at Town Hall.
Board members Elmer J. Mast and C. Arlene Lazzaro voted to dissolve the entity, a "lengthy" process corporation attorney Tony Manns said could take "several months."
"I feel confident it won't be done by the end of the year," Manns said. "... Waiting for them (IRS) to respond is really the holdup."
Board member Eldon Hostetler Jr. was not present. Hostetler is the son of the late Eldon and Esta Hostetler, who collected classic Hudson vehicles for more than 30 years. The couple donated a large part of their collection to the town of Shipshewana, where the vehicles were housed in Hostetler's Hudson Auto Museum at the former Town Center.
In 2017, the Shipshewana Town Council sold the Town Center. In January 2018, the museum board, which has a majority membership of Town Council members, voted to liquidate the collection, citing the high cost to maintain it. The collection of 69 vehicles and assorted memorabilia was sold at auction in August 2018.
Shipshewana Clerk-Treasurer Ruth Downey said Wednesday the sale of the collection and property netted $4,105,000 for the corporation. Upon completion of the dissolution, those funds will be transferred into an unrestricted gift fund created by the Town of Shipshewana last year.
