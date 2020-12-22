NAPPANEE — Patrons of Ruhe 152 will be able to enjoy dining al fresco next year after the Nappanee Board of Public Works and Safety approved the agreement for use of a public alley for a temporary café.
Monday’s agreement allows Ruhe 152 to use a portion of the alley from the building line along U.S. 6 to the intersection of the east-west alley, one half block north of Market Street. It states that at no time should the pedestrian pathway be less than 48 inches. Hours of operation were listed as 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The agreement states the registration needs to be filed no later than Dec. 1 for renewal for the next year. The permit would then be issued Jan. 1 and goes until Nov. 30 but needs to be renewed annually.
Owners of Ruhe 152 will pay the city $100 for the permit. Any equipment needs to be removable but the agreements state furniture can remain through the winter as long as snow is removed. According to Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins, the owners wanted to remove their furniture and equipment before it snows.
Ruhe 152 was able to offer outdoor dining this fall on a temporary basis. One of the owners, Scott Tuttle, who attended Monday’s meeting virtually, said they were able to hold almost 30 people.
“I hope everybody thought it worked out okay,” he said.
Jenkins told him he didn’t receive any complaints about the size of the area. There was some concern a few months ago that the 4-feet the owners needed instead of the 5-feet the ordinance requires, might not be wide enough for pedestrians to still travel the alley. Jenkins said he didn’t receive any complaints so he was comfortable with the 48 inches mentioned.
Tuttle, who along with his wife, Kami, own the restaurant and brewery along with Gary and Sara Nephew, said he appreciated the board working with them.
WATER MAIN PROJECT
Water and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber updated the board on the water main infrastructure project. Gerber said John Street will be closed for a couple more days but they’d get it open as soon as they can. They’ve started removing the sidewalk along Market Street. Gerber said he told the contractor it was critical they keep parking spaces open for businesses as best as they can.
The mayor asked if they were only going to close one street at a time and Gerber said other streets would be closed until John Street was reopened, except for Clark Street because of boring pits.
Gerber also told the board that he received word the Main Street Lead Abatement Project qualified for a state award so the city would be receiving an award from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC). He didn’t have any further details as he just received the news from Andrew Robarge of Commonwealth Engineers.
In other business, the board:
• Approved an engagement letter with Ice Miller for waterworks bond.
• Approved an additional payment of $2,379.50 to Kindig & Sloat, which was more than the not-to-exceed amount but learned there was extenuating circumstances.
• Approved availability of sewer service for LFM/InTech for a new property north of the Berlin Court ditch, east of C.R. 101 and south of C.R. 52.
• Continued tabling the agreement with Kosciusko County Animal Shelter. Jenkins said that when he called them, he learned they were going through a reorganization and he wanted to reach out to Elkhart County Humane Society too.
