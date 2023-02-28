NAPPANEE — At Monday’s Board of Public Works meeting, board members approved extending utilities on County Road 52 as well as several agreements.
Mayor Phil Jenkins explained that the developers of the Wellfield housing development are required to go out to C.R. 52 in order to extend water and sewer to their development and they hired a contractor to do the work. Jenkins told the board that city officials want to extend the utilities further on C.R. 52 for future development and said Water and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber wants to extend the utilities now while work is already being done there.
Gerber wanted the board to declare an emergency in order to have the contractor that’s doing the work for the developer to also do the extension for the city.
Jenkins asked City Attorney Brian Hoffer if he had a chance to look at the paperwork and he said he had and thought the city taking this action now could prevent further blockage that could result in a public safety issue. Jenkins added it will save the city from having to close that intersection again in the future, too. The city will supply all the materials so the cost to the city will be $65,941.64.
Interlocal Agreement with Humane Society
The board removed from the table the interlocal agreement with Elkhart County Humane Society, which was tabled at the last meeting because not everyone had received it in time.
“I don’t believe there is any change in the amount from last year,” Jenkins said of the agreement.
Jenkins asked Police Chief Steve Rulli if he was satisfied with the service and Rulli responded that it was very good. The board approved the annual agreement for 2023 in the amount of $11,535.
Driveway Permit
City Planner Todd Nunemaker explained Ace Builders is building a new commercial headquarters building at 2102 E. Market St in the lot next to the gas station. Nunemaker said there was a home there and the property was then rezoned to business. Ace Builders wants a 24’ entrance onto US Hwy 6. Nunemaker said Board Member Wayne Scheumann said the approval should be pending approval by Indiana Department of Transportation.
The board approved the permit and excavation in public right away requests contingent upon INDOT‘s approval of any improvements. Nunemaker will follow up to see if the company has reached out to INDOT.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the fireworks agreement with Night Magic for July 4th fireworks at a cost of $14,000.
• Approved the Leprechaun Chase run March 18 from 8-10 a.m. Mary Estepp was present representing the event and said the run will take place mostly on the path this year.
• Approved annual noise exemption for the Parks Dept. to mow the golf course before 7 a.m.
• Approved a utilities employee taking a Truck Driver’s Institute course at cost of $7,035. The approval is contingent upon the employee signing an agreement with the city.
• Declared an emergency sewer repair in the 400 block of Walnut Street where heavy rains caused a sewer collapse. Cost is $2,800.
• Declared fire department helmets obsolete.
• Approved pay application #2 for $91,435.50 and pay application #3 for $30,993.75 to Beer & Slabaugh for the West Industrial Storm Water Project.
• Approved changing a paid volunteer firefighter, Andy Yoder, to an unpaid volunteer effective Jan. 1, 2023.