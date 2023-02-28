Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana... Elkhart River at Goshen affecting Noble and Elkhart Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Elkhart River at Goshen. * WHEN...From late tonight to Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, The river reaches flood stage. Goshen, Shanklin, and Rogers Park in Goshen begin to flood. Island, Studebaker, and American Parks in Elkhart begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 6.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&