NAPPANEE — City officials are starting to wind down this year and look toward 2020 and at Monday’s meeting two annual agreements were approved.
The Nappanee Board of Works approved the 2020 agreement with Family Christian Development Center offering support in the amount of $10,000. The agreement states the sum should be utilized for the purpose of “providing financial and material assistance to low- and moderate-income residents of Nappanee in the form of immunizations, medications, food, clothing, rent assistance and utility assistance.”
The board also approved the 2020 agreement with the Nappanee Boys and Girls Club in the amount of $100,000 to be paid in 11 monthly payments. Those payments shall be made after the first council meeting of each month.
There was some discussion about the fact the Boys and Girls agreement listed all the board members as signatories and board member Wayne Scheumann was not present at the meeting. Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Brown stated it’s not been the case with other agreements and she was not the one who prepared the document. After conferring with city attorney Brian Hoffer, the board approved the agreement with just the clerk’s and mayor’s signatures, as the mayor would be signing on behalf of the board.
Design AND Engineering Agreements FOR Projects
The board also approved two agreements with The Troyer Group. The first was an amendment to the West Walnut Street parking lot project in the amount of $5,200.
Mayor Phil Jenkins said officials wanted to extend the sidewalk from Walnut Street to Clark Street and repair the alleys in that quadrant.
The second agreement with The Troyer Group is for design and engineering for downtown banner poles. The cost of that agreement is $5,900.
In other business, the council:
• Approved payment of $2,291.50 to Patriot Engineering for underground storage tanks and groundwater testing. Jenkins said the testing report was favorable.
• Tabled the proposal and specifications for a new ambulance for the Emergency Medical Services Department.
• Approved promoting police reserve patrolman Justin Lentz to reserve corporal effective Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.