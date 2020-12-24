ELKHART — In a special session Wednesday night, the Elkhart County Board of Health appointed Dr. Bethany Wait as the new Elkhart County Health Officer.
Wait will replace Dr. Lydia Mertz, who is retiring at the end of this month.
On Monday, the Elkhart County Commissioners will address certification of the Board of Health’s appointment and approval of Dr. Wait’s employment agreement, according to information provided by the Health Department.
“We are pleased to announce that Dr. Bethany Wait has accepted our offer to lead the Elkhart County Health Department beginning Jan. 1, 2021, when Dr. Lydia Mertz retires,” said Dr. Randy J. Cammenga, chairman of the Elkhart County Board of Health. “Dr. Wait is well known in the community as an excellent physician with strong administrative skills. We are fortunate to have her in this leadership position, particularly now as Dr. Mertz retires and we continue to address COVID-19 in Elkhart County.”
Dr. Wait, a native of Goshen, is a board-certified family physician and managing partner at Goshen Family Physicians. She also serves as a member of the medical staff at Goshen Health and medical director for Goshen College. Wait earned her medical degree at Michigan State University of
Osteopathic Medicine and did her Residency with Memorial Family Medicine. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, the Indiana State Medical Association, and the American Medical Association.
“I have had the opportunity to work with Dr. Wait as part of the medical staff at Goshen Hospital. She is kind, compassionate and an outstanding physician,” Dr. Michelle Bache, vice president of Medical Affairs at Elkhart General Hospital, said. “Elkhart County is fortunate to have her in the role of County Health Officer.”
Wait, intends to audit Elkhart County Health meetings until she officially assumes the role of county health officer Jan. 1.
“Bethany Wait DO is an excellent clinician and leader in our community,” said Randy Christophel, president and CEO of Goshen Health. “We are blessed to have her as our new Health Officer.”
Mertz who has served as Elkhart County Health Officer since December of 2017, announced in early 2020 that she intended to retire at the end of the year. “Dr. Mertz has done a phenomenal job at a very challenging time,” Cammenga said. “It’s important to note that she, too, is fond of Dr. Wait, and that we are in good hands moving forward.”
Mertz said, “We are lucky to have such a gifted physician eager to head the Elkhart County Health Department. I can retire knowing the department is in good hands. The citizens of Elkhart County will be able to trust her guidance through to the end of this pandemic.”
