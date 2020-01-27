GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members got the ball rolling on a planned remodel of the offices and training area at the Goshen Police Department’s shooting range during their meeting Monday afternoon.
At the meeting, board members approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to begin advertising for bids for the planned remodeling project at the training facility, located at 713 E. Lincoln Ave.
“We have the plans and specifications ready for that remodeling project, which includes offices, the training area, some restrooms and a kitchen area,” Sailor said of the project’s scope. “This is on the property there on East Lincoln, and we’re just requesting permission to bid.”
THE FACILITY
Purchased by the city in December 2017 for $385,000, the training facility, formerly the Shoot to Thrill range located on East Lincoln Avenue, consists of a 6,250-square-foot firing range, a two-story, 4,500-square-foot training building and an 882-square-foot building that will be used for storage.
According to department officials, the new training facility is currently being used for classroom space, hands-on and firearms education and general police training. In addition, the department also plans to use the facility to host classes, including other law enforcement agencies, once all planned improvements have been made to the facility.
Once all planned construction and rehabilitation work on the property has been completed, the plan for the facility includes using the range for firearms usage and various training scenarios, while the unfinished two-story building will be used for department offices, a dedicated room for physical tactics and scenario training. The upstairs section will be used as one large classroom.
The small building near the front of the property will be used as a permanent station for officers to clean and maintain duty equipment and firearms issued by the department, as well as for use by trainers to fix, maintain and correct any issues with equipment.
“This has been a long time coming, so I’m glad to see it’s here,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said of the planned facility remodel prior to Monday’s vote.
The remainder of the board’s members agreed, and the request for permission to advertise for bids was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the promotion of Derek L. Weldy from the rank of probationary patrol officer to the rank of patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Voted to ratify an agreement with Peerless Midwest Inc., doing business as Suez Advanced Solutions, to perform emergency repairs to Filter 3 at the city’s North Water Plant for an amount not to exceed $19,840.
• Voted to award a $181,200 contract to Pro Air Midwest LLC for the purchase an installation of three air compressor/fill stations for the Goshen Fire Department.
• Voted to award a $27,999 contract to 5 Alarm Fire & Safety Equipment Acquisition LLC for the purchase of seven rapid intervention team packs for the Goshen Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.