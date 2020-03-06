WAKARUSA — When former Town Manager Jeff Troxel left his position Jan. 31, members of the Town Council knew they would be tasked with a tremendous responsibility to find a successor.
Council President Matt Moyer shared an update on the hiring process during Tuesday's Wakarusa Town Council, saying the town received 11 applications.
To date, the council has met with and conducted interviews with seven prospects, he said, adding the council has conducted two executive sessions, and will likely hold one more before a decision is reached.
"As we work through the rest of this process, the council will have another special meeting and, hopefully, within the next several weeks, we'll be in a position to make the hiring decision," Moyer said. "We are not prepared to do that just yet. ... We want to make sure we make the best decision for the town."
Moyer added that when the final candidate has been chosen, there will be another public meeting scheduled to make the official announcement.
In other business, Town Marshal Tim Hershberger provided a brief update on the construction of the new police station and approached the council with some change orders pertaining to the project. Because of the milder winter weather, R. Yoder Construction has provided an estimated completion date of April 20.
Hershberger explained the change orders are necessary to accommodate some audio-visual and security components that have been deemed necessary. An enhanced AV system and computer equipment will be used for training purposes, and a number of security cameras will be installed in several interior rooms, as well as around the perimeter of the exterior.
The quote of $12,798 was procured from ProIT Solutions of Wakarusa, and the council approved Hershberger's request.
Other highlights of the meeting included a guest appearance from Kristi Osterday, who is up for re-election this year for Elkhart Superior Court 1 judge. Osterday was appointed to fill the unexpired term of former Judge Evan Roberts, who lost his battle with leukemia in November of 2017. She spoke to the council and the audience gallery about her passion for the career, and encouraged everyone to vote in the upcoming May primaries.
A final order of business came with the approval of a contract for services between the town of Wakarusa and the Elkhart County Humane Society. Each community in Elkhart County pays a portion of the yearly contract fees for the organization, and Wakarusa's share amounts to $6,000. The amount is unchanged from 2019.
The next meeting of the Wakarusa Town Council will be moved on account of the spring break for Wa-Nee Community Schools. The session is now scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 13 at the Wakarusa Town Hall, 100 W. Waterford St.
