GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday awarded the city’s 2020 concrete paving project to Michigan-based Selge Construction at a cost of $754,208.
According to Leslie Biek, civil traffic engineer for the city, her department received bids for the concrete paving project on Oct. 29, with Selge Construction submitting the lowest bid.
Biek noted that her department had originally identified 18 streets set for work as part of the 2020 project. They include: Sweetbriar Drive, Woodmere Lane, Barclay Drive, Saybrooke Drive, Marabou Place, Marshwood Road, South 16th Street, Kentfield Way, Pembroke Circle, Auten Court, Hampton Circle, Ashton Court, Brookfield Court, Maywood Court, Garland Court, Sutton Court, College Manor Drive and Winstead Drive.
However, Biek informed the board Monday that Selge’s bid actually came in under what her department had originally budgeted for the work, allowing for nine additional streets to be added to the project.
“Due to the availability of funds, engineering would like to add additional areas to this project,” Biek told the board.
The additional streets added to the project for 2020 include: Wheatland Drive, Holaway Court, Tiffany Court, Howard Court, Ashley Court, Silverwood Avenue, Foxbriar Lane, Wyndemere Court and Oak Lane.
“The project will be to remove and replace concrete panels that are in disrepair on each roadway,” Biek added of the overall scope of the project. “The entire roadway will not be re-done, only the panels that need to be replaced will be worked on.”
Biek noted that even with the additional streets being added, Selge’s bid remains the lowest of all submitted bids for the work.
The resolution awarding the 2020 concrete paving contract to Selge was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the hiring of Jacob M. Lambright as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved a contract amendment with M&M Security to add the Total Connect Service to the existing security alarm system at Goshen City Hall for an additional $5 per month, bringing the total monthly charge for monitoring services to $44.99.
• Approved the granting of a Goshen electrical license to Bassam F. Dally of BD Energy Savers, 27925 Arlington Drive, Southfield, Michigan.
