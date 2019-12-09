GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved a number of Goshen Traffic Commission recommendations during their meeting Monday afternoon.
First to be approved by the board Monday was a recommendation by the Traffic Commission to close Franklin Street between Seventh and Eighth streets during school dismissal times at Parkside Elementary School when the school buses are being loaded.
“In the past, the buses would park so that traffic would not be able to pass, but they are not allowed to do this anymore,” Leslie Biek, civil traffic engineer for the city, said of the need for the request.
As approved, the targeted section of Franklin Street will be closed to traffic every school day during dismissal from 2:30 to 3 p.m.
“As part of the approval, the school will be responsible for the placement of cones on either end of the closure to alert the traveling public,” Biek added of the request.
TULIP BOULEVARD
Next to be approved was a recommendation by the Traffic Commission to restrict parking on Tulip Boulevard near the Clinton Avenue intersection.
“Cars parked near the intersection make it difficult for vehicles maneuvering at the intersection,” Biek said of the request, noting that parking along the targeted section, which allows parking on both sides of the roadway, can also make it difficult for nearby residents to pull out of their driveways.
As approved, the change will restrict parking on the west side of Tulip Boulevard for 50 feet south of the Clinton Street intersection. A “No Parking Here to Corner” sign will also be installed on Tulip Boulevard to notify drivers of the change.
HIGH SCHOOL SIGNS
Last to be approved was a recommendation by the Traffic Commission to add additional signage at Goshen High School to help with traffic flow.
According to Biek, the commission suggested that a trial stop sign be placed at the north-south alley south of Madison Street, west of 10th and Monroe streets for southbound traffic.
“The trial would be for one month, at which time the Traffic Commission will determine if it will be requested as a permanent sign,” Biek added.
All three commission requests were approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the hiring of Kirk M. Maggert as a special police officer with the Goshen Police Department. With his hiring, Maggert will be assigned to the Goshen Police Department front desk and to Goshen City Court as a bailiff.
• Approved the promotion of Jamie A. Hochstetler from the rank of patrol officer to the rank of lieutenant with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved a conditional offer of employment to Charles B. Stevens as a probationary firefighter with the Goshen Fire Department.
• Accepted bids from two dealerships for the purchase of three police patrol vehicles for the Goshen Police Department. Submitting bids were Eby Ford with a bid of $42,459 per vehicle, and Burnworth-Zollars with a bid of $41,562 per vehicle. The bids were referred to the Goshen legal department for review and a contract recommendation.
• Approved the placement of a dumpster in front of the former White Horse bar, 108 and 110 N. Main St., for four weeks to allow for demolition/remodeling of the interior of the building, which is being converted into a restaurant.
• Approved a $36,685 contract with OJS Building Services Inc. to design, supply and install a new ventilation system for the Goshen Police Department’s evidence room.
