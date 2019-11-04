GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved several temporary road closures connected to city projects during their meeting Monday.
Included among the approvals was a request by Kent Holdren, superintendent of the Goshen Water Department, for the temporary closure of Dewey Avenue between Prairie and Berkey avenues beginning at 8 a.m. today and continuing through Thursday to allow for the replacement of a water service located at 511 Dewey Ave.
“The work will require excavation of the road, with a trench that will be approximately eight feet in depth,” Holdren said. “For the safety of the work crews and the public, the city is requesting permission to close Dewey Avenue to through traffic. We will notify Goshen schools, EMS and insure that the garbage is moved to the appropriate location for pick-up.”
Also approved Monday was a second request by Holdren for the temporary closure of Riverside Boulevard between Lincoln and West avenues beginning Monday and reopening to traffic on Friday.
“The city of Goshen Water and Sewer Department will be installing a water main valve located at the intersection of Riverside Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue,” Holdren said of the need for the closure, noting that like the first request, the second closure will require excavation of the road with a trench of approximately eight feet in depth.
As with the first request, Holdren indicated that Goshen schools, EMS and garbage services will be made aware of the closure.
Rounding out Monday’s approvals was a request by Jason Kauffman, stormwater coordinator for the city, for an extension of the partial closure of Carter Road between 214 and 216 Carter Road through Nov. 22 as a result of unforeseen work disruptions.
“The Goshen Stormwater Department is working with Kibby Excavating to improve the drainage swale in front of 214 and 216 Carter Road. Kibby Excavating has begun working on the project but, due to weather and other delays, the work is not yet complete,” Kauffman said of the request. “In order to ensure the safety of the workers and the residents along Carter Road, the Goshen Stormwater Department is requesting the partial closure of Carter Road be extended until Nov. 22.”
Kauffman noted residents living along Carter Road will be able to come and go unimpeded as there are two entrances/exits to South Main Street.
Each of the three requests was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the hiring of Jade E. Murphy as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved a $8,500 contract with John Ward Concrete Inc. for a demolition project at 810 N. Sixth St.
• Approved a $10,980 contract with Schenk’s Professional Painting Inc. to mediate asbestos in the upstairs flooring of the Central Fire Station by applying an epoxy coating on the floor.
• Approved a contract not to exceed $30,635 with Suez Advanced Solutions to do background research, a new well site survey and construction permit, and test drilling and aquifer testing needed in order to replace the city’s Well 12 at the Kercher Well Field, which is set to be abandoned.
• Approved a $2,600 contract with Abonmarche Consultants Inc. for completion of a topographic survey of the existing Meijer lift station easement and surrounding property located northeast of the intersection of Midway and Ferndale roads.
• Approved a $2,950 contract with Abonmarche Consultants Inc. to perform a topographical survey at Pringle Park needed in preparation for the design of a proposed splash pad at the park.
• Approved a $6,830 contract with Earth Source Inc. for completion of a wetland reconnaissance and delineation along the Lincoln Avenue corridor in East Goshen. The work is needed in order to aid in the design of a new water main to replace the corridor’s existing water main, which was installed prior to 1933.
• Approved a $78,156 contract with Sorg Dodge of Goshen for the purchase of three new Dodge Charger all wheel drive pursuit sedans for the Goshen Police Department.
• Were informed that the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday has been moved to 2 p.m. Nov. 12, in the council chambers of the Goshen Police and Courts Building, 111 E. Jefferson St., due to the Veterans Day holiday.
