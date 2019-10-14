GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved several temporary road closures connected to city projects during their meeting Monday.
Included among the approvals was a request by Leslie Biek, civil traffic engineer for the city, for permission to close Ninth Street between Waverly and College avenues through Wednesday.
“The city’s utility department is requesting to close Ninth Street between Waverly and College to install an inlet to fix a drainage issue,” Biek said of the request. “They’re hoping to be done by tomorrow, Tuesday, but the request is from today until Wednesday.”
Biek noted the closure will be between 1609 and 1613 S. Ninth St., and residents will have access to their homes from either side of the closure.
Also approved Monday was a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, to retroactively close High Park Avenue at Ind. 15/Main Street from through Thursday due to unexpected sewer main damage caused by a directional boring company.
“The sewer line was repaired, however NIPSCO requested the opportunity to abandon a gas service that was exposed in the excavation,” Sailor told the board. “High Park Avenue at Ind. 15 will remain closed until Thursday, Oct. 17.”
Rounding out Monday’s approvals was a request by Sailor for permission to allow Spartan Services to close the southbound lane of Rieth Boulevard at the Lowe’s south entrance Wednesday and Thursday to allow for the repair of a patch installed in April.
“The patch failed, requiring the curb, drive approach and asphalt patch to be replaced,” Sailor said. “Traffic will be directed through the center turn lane while the southbound lane is closed. Proper barricades and signs will be required.”
Each of the three requests was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by Goshen Health for the blocking of two parking spots in front of Fables Bookstore, 215 S. Main St., from 3 to 10 p.m. Nov. 1 for a colorectal cancer awareness event during First Fridays.
• Approved a $6,650 contract with Advanced Excavating LLC to provide repairs and cleanup of a retention pond, street sign and guardrail at Ind. 15 and Waterford Mills Parkway damaged during a vehicle crash in July.
• Approved a $7,390 contract with Bill’s Heating Inc. to replace the air conditioning condensing unit and air handler for the Goshen Legal Department Offices at 204 E. Jefferson St.
• Approved a contract with Peterson Consulting Services Inc. to assist the city with its financial reporting related to its capital assets as required by the state. The contract is for $5,150 plus reimbursable expenses not to exceed $250.
• Approved a request by NIPSCO Gas for a lane restriction in front of The O, 702 W. Lincoln Ave., today to allow for the repair of a temporary roadway patch previously installed at the property.
