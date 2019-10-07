GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved several temporary road closures connected to city projects during their meeting Monday.
Included among the approvals was a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to close Greene Road between Greenwood Drive and Plymouth Avenue from Oct. 14-18.
According to Sailor, the temporary closure is needed in order to allow C&E Excavating to conduct utility taps for the new intermediate school being constructed by Goshen Community Schools on property located north of Ind. 119, west of Greene Road/C.R. 19 and south of Berkey Avenue.
Also approved Monday was a second request by Sailor for the partial closure of a small section of Carter Road from Oct. 9-31, with occasional short-term full closure when necessary, to allow Kibby Excavating to improve the drainage swale in front of 214 and 216 Carter Road.
Rounding out Monday’s approvals was a request by Leslie Biek, civil traffic engineer for the city, for permission to close Lombardy Drive between Caragana Court and Kercher Road from Oct. 11-15 to allow grading and installation of the asphalt base layer as part of the ongoing Kercher Road reconstruction project.
Each of the three requests was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by the Goshen Engineering Department for permission to advertise for bids for the 2020 Concrete Paving project. The bids for the project will be due Oct. 28.
• Approved a request by Walsh & Kelly for a time extension from Oct. 11-31 for completion of Phase 2 of the city’s First Street Reconstruction project.
• Approved a request by Shannon Marks, legal compliance administrator for the city, for authorization to pursue a purchase agreement for property at 1511 N. Eisenhower Dr. as part of a plan to expand the city’s Kercher well field.
• Approved a request by Keitha Windsor, legal contracts and claims manager for the city, for approval of a contract with Otis Elevator Co. to provide a preventative maintenance program for the elevator at the Goshen Police & Courts Building. The contract is for five years at $1,800 per year.
• Approved a second request by Windsor for approval of a contract with New Avenues Inc. to provide city government’s full-time employees with an employee’s assistance program. Cost for the program, which will run from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020, is $140 per month, with additional costs based on use of specific services.
