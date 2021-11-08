GOSHEN — Goshen school board members Monday approved an agreement with Grand Canyon University aimed at encouraging more local community members to enter the teaching profession.
Lori Line, assistant superintendent for human resources at Goshen Community Schools, first introduced the agreement proposal during the board’s Oct. 14 meeting.
According to Line, representatives of Arizona-based Grand Canyon University recently contacted her office to discuss the possibility of partnering with GCS. Through the partnership, which would involve no cost to the school corporation, the university would be authorized to work with and encourage current GCS staff who may be interested in entering the education profession to enroll in education classes at the university.
“What they do is, they come and they will help recruit within our district," Line said of the agreement during the Oct. 14 meeting. "So, our paraprofessionals that maybe want to be teachers, if we have nutrition staff, any of our classified staff that maybe are interested in going into education but have a hard time working, and balancing school and paying for school at the same time, they would like to create this partnership where they could come in and work with these people to fill out their application, and to also help them get scholarships.”
Through that assistance, the ultimate goal would be to secure the prospective students enough scholarships where they would essentially be attending classes for free, Line explained.
“They say their goal is that they would pay nothing, that they would work really hard with these potential teaching candidates — which we all know we could use — that they would have this opportunity to come, one-on-one, and meet with these candidates to help them fill out applications and get scholarships,” Line said. “And again, there is no cost to the corporation for this, and there’s no expectation or limit of how many people go into their actual program.
“They are willing to help bridge this teacher shortage that we’re in,” she added. “We have a lot of great people right here in our corporation, but they’ve talked to me about how they can’t afford it, how they can’t not work and go to school at the same time. This is an opportunity for them that they can. Grand Canyon will work with them. ... I feel like it’s a great opportunity that maybe we should invest in to see who we get, and get more people going into education.”
GCS Superintendent Steven Hope agreed.
“I think this program is brimming with potential for Goshen to help us with this teacher shortage, and build teachers right here in our own community,” Hope said following the initial presentation.
He reiterated that belief during Monday's meeting, noting that the school corporation is out nothing if the partnership doesn’t pan out, but could potentially benefit greatly if it is allowed to proceed.
“If it works, this could be a great pipeline for bringing new teachers into Goshen,” Hope said. “If it doesn’t work, there’s really no negative to this, as there is no financial commitment from Goshen Schools. So, I recommend that we just see how it goes.”
The board’s members agreed, and the partnership with Grand Canyon University was approved unanimously.
