GOSHEN — City officials are hoping to better reach Goshen’s Hispanic community regarding COVID-19-related issues through the creation of a new Spanish language video approved by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.
At the meeting, board members approved a contract with Yolo Vox to create the new Spanish language video at a not-to-exceed cost of $2,980.
According to Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who also serves as a member of the board, the primary goal of the new video is a desire by the city to reach the city’s Hispanic community relative to the need to guard against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“We’re trying to do a little bit better at reaching out to the Latino community for COVID-19, so this video will be a Spanish-speaking video to make sure we’re doing all we can,” Stutsman said of the project. “We’ve been working at several different areas to make sure we’re reaching out to everyone in this community, and so this is just the next step in that process.”
According to the contract, Yolo Vox will be tasked with designing, creating and implementing one complete 60-second video campaign in Spanish for Goshen’s local Hispanic community and from that 60-second video, use the content to make one 30-second version.
“The 30-second version shall be a rearrangement of shots from the 60-second video so that it appears to be slightly different from the 60-second video,” the contract states. “Once the videos are produced, consultant shall export in audio formats for further use in Spanish media and radio stations.”
The contract notes that Yolo Vox will maintain ongoing communication with the city throughout the project and will assist and advise the city with media relations, including marketing and distribution and other on-going tasks.
The requested contract was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the promotion of Jonathan D. McKalips from the rank of patrol officer to the rank of lieutenant with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved the promotion of Manual Aldana Garcia from the rank of probationary patrol officer to the rank of patrol office with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved a contract with low bidder Selge Construction for the upcoming East Goshen Water Main Replacement project at a total cost of $1.04 million. The scope of work includes constructing a new, larger diameter water main and the partial reconstruction and total resurfacing of Lincoln Avenue between Steury Avenue and Blackport Drive.
• Accepted bids for the planned demolition of a city-owned property at 217 W. Wilden Ave. Submitting bids were: B&E Excavating with a bid of $17,250; Jerry Reed Excavating with a bid of $12,600; John Ward Concrete with a bid of $13,600; and Advanced Excavating LLC with a bid of $14,800. The bids will now be forwarded on to the city’s legal department for review and a contract recommendation.
• Approved a request by the Goshen Engineering Department to close Wilden Avenue at the bridge over Rock Run Creek on July 13. The closure was requested in order to allow needed maintenance to the bridge, including sealing the concrete bridge deck with a soy-based sealer. During the one-day closure, traffic will be diverted at Indiana Avenue and First Street, with advanced warning placed at the Ind. 15 and Wilden Avenue intersection.
