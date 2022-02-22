GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals members approved a number of use and developmental variances during their meeting Tuesday afternoon.
First to be approved was a request by Philip Waite, Elizabeth Bontrager and Freedom Builders for a developmental variance to allow a 3-foot rear building setback where 25-feet is required for the construction of a 296-square-foot attached garage.
The property is located at 117 Canal St. and zoned Residential R-1 District.
Next to be approved was a request by Berkey Avenue Mennonite Fellowship for a use variance to allow a sitting wall for a memorial garden with a 14-foot setback from an adjacent residential property to the west.
According to Rossa Deegan, assistant planning and zoning administrator for the city, the use variance is needed due to the fact that churches are a conditional use permitting structures with a minimum 50-foot setback from all residential uses and residential zoning district boundaries.
The property is generally located at 2509 and 2601 Berkey Avenue and zoned Residential R-1 District.
Also approved was a request by Lippert Components Manufacturing Inc. and Surveying And Mapping LLC for developmental variances to allow 373 on-site parking spaces where 439 spaces are required, and to allow vehicle maneuvering in the right of way where loading facilities should be arranged so that all maneuvers are able to accomplished without entering the public right of way.
According to Deegan, the requested developmental variances are needed for the addition of a new loading dock and changes to an existing parking and driving isle at the company’s 1206 Eisenhower Drive South property, which is zoned Industrial Manufacturing-1 District.
Last to be approved Tuesday was a request by Keystone RV Company and Jones Petrie Rafinski for a use variance to allow construction of a marketing and personnel training office where business offices are a conditional use in the Commercial Business-1 and Planned Unit Development districts and a permitted use in the Commercial B-2, B-3 and B-4 districts.
The property is generally located at 2313 and 2321 Eisenhower Drive North and is zoned Industrial Manufacturing-1 District.
