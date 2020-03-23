GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday approved a resolution granting Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman authority to approve contracts related to the city’s COVID-19 response without prior board approval.
“This is the first time board members are seeing this because it was just developed this morning,” Stutsman said in introducing the resolution Monday. “But it’s something we realized we probably need to be thinking about and moving forward with.”
According to Stutsman, the new resolution is needed in order to ensure the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is not hindered by the typical chain of approvals that city contracts must go through during non-emergency situations, with the ultimate goal of moving as quickly as possible to limit the spread of the virus.
“The gist of this resolution is it’s another step we’re taking in the city of Goshen to be able to respond quicker to COVID-19 issues that we have pop up in the city,” Stutsman said. “One of the first steps was requesting $500,000 from the City Council to be placed into a budget line that could be utilized for COVID-19 expenses, not knowing what those will be at this time.
“This is the Board of Works authorizing me as mayor to sign contracts for the city of Goshen without Board of Works pre-approval for COVID-19 expenses,” he added. “So, this doesn’t give me free rein through the city, but it allows us to move forward if we need to bring in other entities, or whatever the case may be, for COVID-19 expenses.”
While the new resolution does allow the mayor to circumvent the city’s typical approval channels initially, Stutsman noted that all contracts approved by him under the new legislation will be subject to Board of Works ratification at the next regularly scheduled meeting.
“Everything we sign and do would come back here for ratification,” he told the board.
According to the resolution, the mayor’s authority to circumvent the Board of Works will remain in effect only for so long as the declared public health emergency remains in effect, or until the board terminates the authorization.
The requested resolution was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a $17,300 contract with Yardshark for city lawn mowing services for the 2020 season.
• Approved a $44,400 contract with Traffic Control Specialists Inc. to provide road striping on multiple city streets. Work connected to the contract will be completed by Aug. 28.
