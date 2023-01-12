NAPPANEE — The first meeting for the 2023 Nappanee Board of Works Monday had members dealing with several items related to the Oakland Trail project.
Mike Reese with The Troyer Group was present to bring the items to the board, including an amendment to their agreement for additional work done. Reese explained the additional engineering and consulting work done, especially as regards the 100th sculpture on the art trail — the waterfall arch and butterfly — including consulting with a plumber. The board approved an amendment in the amount of $3900.
Mayor Phil Jenkins explained those two items were added after the original agreement and were outside the scope of the original agreement.
The board also approved two pay applications and a change order on the Oakland Trail Project. Pay application #4 to R. Yoder Construction in the amount of $33,467.85 was approved. Reese explained it was submitted in December but he had questions about some quantities but after negotiations felt the pay application should be approved.
Pay application #5, also to R Yoder Construction, in the amount of $86,156.33 was also approved.
Reese also brought a change order in the amount of $5,082, explaining it was for the arch feature and mainly included excavation and concrete base work.
Jenkins asked Reese if more change orders are expected aside from one for plumbing that he mentioned to the board would be coming and Reese replied it was possible but he was still negotiating.
Recycling center
The mayor is asking residents to help to keep the recycling center clean. He said it was very busy over the holidays and became a mess and he asked Borden to pick up more frequently. Jenkins said as county recycling centers are closing, he is working on a permanent solution so they can keep the site open. He asked resident if the bins are full not to place items outside but to return on another date.
In other business, the board:
• Approved pay application #1 for the West Industrial Park Storm Water Project in the amount of $81,909.95. Jeff Schaffer of Abonmarche joined the meeting virtually and said with the weather cooperating the project is going well.
• Approved a request for sewer service for a new Northwood Transportation Building that is being built on the school’s property along C.R. 150.
• Accepted the resignation of volunteer firefighter Alan Chapman after 22 years of service.