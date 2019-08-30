GOSHEN — A reduced speed limit is on its way to Goshen’s Main Street following action by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Friday morning.
During the meeting, board members approved a recommendation by the Goshen Traffic Commission to reduce the speed limit on Main Street between Pike and Madison streets from 35 mph to 25 mph as part of the long-planned Main Street redesign project.
“With the proposed changes of reducing the travel lanes from four to two, adding angled parking and changing three intersections from signalized to four-way stops, reducing the speed limit would be beneficial to the proposed changes downtown and also aims to encourage pedestrian comfort,” Leslie Biek, civil traffic engineer for the city, said in introducing the request Friday. “The change in speed would be made once the road has been paved and re-striped with the angled parking.”
According to Biek, the Traffic Commission had actually recommended that a temporary speed limit reduction be approved initially, with a permanent speed limit change expected at a later date once all aspects of the planned downtown redesign have been finalized.
However, board members Friday ultimately decided to make the change permanent, noting that if the change ends up not working down the line, there is always the possibility of increasing it at a later date.
“I would say let’s just change it, and then if it doesn’t work out for some reason, we come back and we change it again. Because it doesn’t limit our number of meetings or votes if we do it one way or the other,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who also serves as a member of the board, said in suggesting the permanent change. “I’m a believer that these changes are going to be good for downtown, so this would actually save us a vote from having to come back and make it permanent later.”
The remainder of the board agreed, and a motion to approve the permanent speed limit reduction was passed unanimously.
REDESIGN PLAN
Goshen’s Main Street redesign project officially kicked off in mid-August following the hiring of Bristol-based contractor Niblock Excavating, which secured the project contract back in July with a $989,000 bid.
According to Biek, the overall project will consist of repaving Main Street between Monroe and Pike streets and adding angled parking between Madison and Pike streets to increase the number of parking spaces. The road will also be reduced from four lanes to two lanes.
In addition, four-way stops will be placed at the intersections of Clinton, Washington and Jefferson streets. The plan also adds a mid-block crossing between Jefferson and Washington streets.
Once completed, the thoroughfare’s reconfiguration will allow the road to slow vehicular traffic and to be more pedestrian-friendly, she explained of the overall goal of the project.
Initial work on the project involves rebuilding portions of the sidewalks and adding sidewalk ramps along the downtown corridor.
Once that initial concrete work has been completed, likely in late September or early October, Biek said the next step in the process will be to begin paving of the roadway.
According to Biek, the current plan calls for beginning paving during the first half of October, with striping taking place probably around the second half of October, though she noted that paving could potentially be pushed back to next spring should weather become an issue.
During paving, Main Street between Pike and Madison streets will be closed to traffic for approximately two weeks, and detours will be put in place utilizing Third and Pike streets to direct traffic around the closure, she explained.
CHANGE OF OWNERSHIP
At the heart of the Main Street redesign project is the recent transfer of ownership of Main Street from the state to the city, which was made official this past April.
That change in turn was made possible by the recently completed U.S. 33 North Connector route, an $18.9 million project that involved rerouting U.S. 33 from in front of Goshen High School at Monroe Street, along the Ninth Street corridor to Pike Street, with the ultimate goal of getting traffic off of Main Street and helping traffic get through town quicker without as many lights. As part of that change, control of Third Street was turned over to the state, and relabeled as the new Ind. 15 route.
Once that transfer of ownership was made official April 19, the city assumed control over Main Street from Pike Street to Madison Street and Madison from Main Street to the new U.S. 33, paving the way for the thoroughfare’s redesign.
