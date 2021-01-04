GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday approved a $37,500 contract with Eyedart Creative Studio to oversee the 2021 Good of Goshen campaign.
According to Gina Leichty, a partner with Eyedart Creative Studio, the Good of Goshen campaign is a community storytelling initiative that promotes the city through the stories and experiences of people who reside within its boundaries.
“Eyedart Creative Studio developed and manages the program with sponsorship support from the city and other partners,” Leichty said of the long-running campaign. “The Good of Goshen publishes two to three stories a week throughout the year. Stories are posted on the Good of Goshen website and promoted through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and email marketing. Sponsors are encouraged to share and repurpose stories through their communication networks, as well.”
Leichty noted that the campaign’s stories focus on people who currently live, work, attend school, or who benefited in some way from their experience in Goshen.
“To maintain community relevance, our story themes adapt to the most important issues of the day,” she added of the work. “While themes may change, the common thread in all stories is an emphasis on generosity and community pride. Other themes may include working together for the common good of all, quality of place, business strength, educational opportunities, the environment and inclusion.”
Leichty said the overall goal of the campaign is to build a sense of pride that translates into advocacy for the city.
“When people feel an emotional attachment to their community, they are more likely to invest economically,” she explained.
THE CONTRACT
The contract approved Monday states that the city will pay a sponsorship support fee to Eyedart in the amount of $37,500 for the 2021 Good of Goshen program.
That sponsorship funding in turn will go toward the annual expenses of the Good of Goshen initiative, including support for:
• From 80 to 100 written and video stories about people in Goshen
• Daily management of the Good of Goshen social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter
• Weekly updates to the Good of Goshen website
• Monthly Good of Goshen email newsletters sent to over 4,500 residents
• Photography for all stories
Leichty noted that in exchange for sponsorship support, Eyedart will in turn agree to provide the following on the city’s behalf:
• Sponsor Recognition: Eyedart will recognize the city as a presenting sponsor on all pages of the Good of Goshen website and in all published content.
• Press and media recognition: Eyedart will recognize the city as a presenting sponsor in all press and media coverage.
• Guidance and decision-making: As the presenting sponsor of the campaign, the mayor or mayor’s designated staff will have a monthly opportunity to review the proposed content and make recommendations to the Eyedart team.
• Goals and metrics: Eyedart will report monthly to the city about campaign performance, strategy, and growth, and will identify any planned strategic changes with the mayor or designee.
• Story requests: As a presenting sponsor, the city may request up to 15 stories — interview, writing and photography — for Eyedart to produce and publish.
• Photography: As a presenting sponsor, the city may have an unrestricted license to access and use any of the photographs taken during the term of the sponsorship agreement. In return, the city agrees to credit the Good of Goshen when using the photographs.
• Video Assets: As a presenting sponsor, the city may have an unrestricted license to access and use any of the videos produced during the term of the sponsorship agreement. In return, the city agrees to credit the Good of Goshen when using videos.
“This is something that we worked out in December of last year, and encumbering money from last year to pay for this agreement,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said of the contract prior to Monday’s vote. “I believe this will be season six or seven that we’ve been doing the Good of Goshen program, and I still see quite a bit of value in it. So, I’m just asking the board to ratify this agreement.”
The board’s members agreed, and the contract agreement was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the hiring of Wesley A. White as a probationary firefighter with the Goshen Fire Department.
• Approved the hiring of Christopher C. Juroff as a reserve patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved the hiring of Rafaella Ramirez-Sonora as a reserve patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved the hiring of Steven H. Taft as a reserve patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
