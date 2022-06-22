GOSHEN — A large new industrial park planned for the city’s southeast side cleared one of its final hurdles Wednesday during a special meeting of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety.
At the meeting, board members voted unanimously to approve an amended development agreement with project developer Last Dance LLC related to the construction of the large industrial park on approximately 315 acres located just southeast of the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds on C.R. 36/East College Avenue. Wednesday’s vote followed similar action by both the Goshen Redevelopment Commission and Goshen City Council.
As proposed, the project involves Last Dance helping the city to extend water and sewer infrastructure to the site, after which the group has committed to constructing a total of six RV-related manufacturing facilities on the site over the course of several years at a cost of approximately $59 million.
Brinkley RV, a new towable RV manufacturing firm connected to Last Dance owner Ryan Thwaits, announced back in mid-May that it had recently broken ground on three of those planned manufacturing facilities, with construction set to be completed by the fourth quarter of this year.
According to the announcement, production at the site is expected to start in early 2023, and 350 jobs are projected to be in place by the end of 2022.
INITIAL PLAN
As part of its initial plan to develop the property, Last Dance had committed to paying for up to two thirds of the needed infrastructure improvements at the site, which initially had a projected cost of about $15 million. The city, in turn, would pick up the remainder of the bill to the tune of about $5.3 million.
In order to cover its funding obligations, Last Dance sought to purchase bonds from the city totaling $10.5 million that would then go toward funding most of that infrastructure work, while tax increment collected from the newly-established College Avenue Economic Development Area would be used to fund the remainder of the work.
When it came to the financing of the bonds, Last Dance planned on paying for the bonds up front, constructing the infrastructure with the bond proceeds, and then as the project developed and revenue was generated, that revenue would be used to repay the bonds.
Given the amount of investment planned for the project, an ordinance authorizing the city to issue $10.5 million in economic development revenue bonds needed in order for the project to proceed was approved in June of 2021. That agreement included a request by Last Dance LLC that 100% of the TIF revenue generated by the new industrial campus go toward repayment of the bond for a period of 20 years.
AMENDMENT NEEDED
However, during Wednesday’s meeting, board members were informed that cost projections for the project's infrastructure work have jumped significantly in recent months, a fact due in large part to ongoing construction pricing increases, supply chain issues and rising gas prices.
According to Becky Hutsell, redevelopment director for the city, bids for several infrastructure contracts connected to the project were recently received, with all of them coming in higher than anticipated.
“Prices have gone up drastically,” Hutsell told the board’s members. “We’re just over $25 million for the project.”
As such, board members were asked to approve an amended development agreement with Last Dance LLC raising the maximum amount of the economic development revenue bonds from $10.5 million to $21.38 million.
Other changes requested as part of the amended agreement included:
• Extending the 100% TIF pledge from the College Avenue TIF from 20 years to 25 years to maximize payment for the developer;
• The city will complete the College Avenue Reconstruction portion of the project as an LPA project, with Last Dance LLC committing to fund the city’s 20% contribution up to $1 million; and
• Last Dance LLC will commit to annexing four additional parcels of real estate adjacent to the previously annexed properties at the site.
“The only way the bond is repaid to the developer is if the project happens,” Hutsell added of the agreement. “So, if they don’t get their buildings constructed — if things don’t turn out as planned — they actually fall short on the bond and are responsible for repaying what’s owed. So, there is very little risk to the city with this.”
CITY BENEFIT
Prior to Wednesday’s vote, Hutsell outlined some of the primary ways the development agreement with Last Dance will benefit the city, pointing first to the new water main loop that will be constructed along College Avenue, C.R. 31 and Kercher Road as part of the overall project — infrastructure she said is vital to the city’s ability to continue expanding into the future.
“This extends our water and our sewer under the railroad tracks on East College Avenue, and it creates the full water loop,” Hutsell told the board. “So, it allows us to grow in that direction.
“Goshen is about at its limits - our corporate boundaries, we’ve pretty much filled it up,” she added. “So, we are looking at what directions we grow, and what infrastructure needs are needed. So, as part of this project, we are getting that benefit.”
Hutsell also pointed to the large number of new water retention ponds that will be constructed at the site as a major benefit to local waterways and the city’s future development prospects on the southeast side.
“This whole area is a low spot, so while this developmentally needs about 15 acres, we need about 35 additional acres for all of the water that flows into this area,” Hutsell said. “So, we are actually going to be holding 50 acres of water with a controlled release into Rock Run Creek. Rock Run Creek then attaches to Horn Ditch, and they make their way through east Goshen, eventually connecting into the river. So, by having the controlled release, having the ability to hold it, slow it down, let it settle, we’re also providing a benefit for the waterways.”