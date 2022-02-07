GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday approved an $85,000 contract with Elkhart County government for animal control services for 2022.
According to Shannon Marks, legal compliance administrator for the city, the $85,400 payment is part of an ongoing countywide agreement that has been in place for many years which establishes Elkhart County government as the intermediary between the Elkhart County Humane Society and the cities of Goshen, Elkhart and Nappanee and the towns of Wakarusa, Middlebury and Bristol regarding animal control matters.
Through the agreement, county officials pay the Humane Society for animal shelter management and animal control services for the designated year, and then officials in the various communities included in the contract agree to reimburse the county for their portion of those services.
With the current agreement, the city of Elkhart is set to pay $139,150 in animal control costs for 2022, while Goshen will pay $85,400, Middlebury will pay $5,940, Wakarusa will pay $6,600, Bristol will pay $4,400 and Nappanee will pay $11,535.
The differences in cost per participating community are determined by population.
“County intends to seek interlocal agreements with each of these listed municipalities to cover the additional costs specified above for each municipality,” the agreement states. “If such interlocal agreements are entered, County shall give written notice to Contractor on or before March 31, 2022, of which incorporated areas are to be covered by the services to be performed under this Contract.
“For each municipality to be provided the services under this Contract after March 31, 2022, County shall pay to Contractor the additional amount specified above for that municipality which amounts shall be payable in three quarterly installments paid on April 1, 2022, July 1, 2022 and Oct. 1, 2022,” the agreement continues. “Should any of the municipalities increase or decrease the amounts specified above, the County will adjust the quarterly obligation to reflect the increase or decrease in funding from the municipalities in 2022.”
The contract was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Voted to extend a conditional offer of employment to Andrew LoPresti as a probationary firefighter with the Goshen Fire Department. The board will be asked to confirm the offer of employment once a position becomes available at the department.
• Voted to approve a $32,000 contract with Eyedart Studio LLC to oversee the Goshen Arts Council’s 2022 project management and web design maintenance work.
