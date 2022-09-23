GOSHEN — The Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board announced its new theme for the 2023 Fair during a celebratory banquet which took place Sept. 7.
Board President Fred Jessup unveiled the theme: “Celebrating 150 Years of 4-H & Agriculture.”
The 2023 logo depicts livestock, crops and grain bins marked with the 4-H clover in the center.
“The grain bins and crops represent my involvement in agriculture and the livestock represent the 4-H clubs I was in, Beef and Swine, along with the 4-H logo representing us being a 4-H fair,” Jessup explained.
The 2023 event will mark the 150th Elkhart County 4-H Fair. Jessup said he is honored to hold the leadership role on such an important milestone in the Elkhart County 4-H Fair history.
The Elkhart County Fair began in the year 1851 (more than 170 years ago) for the purpose of the community coming together to celebrate its accomplishments in agriculture. Over the years, the fair has not always been able to host an annual event due to the Civil War, financial hardships in the early 1900s and reducing its size to 4-H shows only in 2020 due to the pandemic.
When asked about his plans for the 2023 Fair, Jessup said, “Working on the history of the fair and how we have evolved from an agricultural exposition to a 4-H fair. As I was a 10 year 4-H member, our goal is to be able to put on the best possible fair for our youth to showcase their 4-H projects.”
Jessup will formally take the reins as the 2023 Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board president Oct. 1.
“I am excited to highlight agriculture for the Elkhart County 4-H Fairs sesquicentennial year.” Jessup continued. “I am looking forward to planning and working with all of our board members, staff and volunteers to continue the tradition of being one the best county fairs in the country”
The 2023 Fair will take place July 21-29 at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds in Goshen.